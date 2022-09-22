ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions

The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
SEATTLE, WA
Jimmy Garoppolo just freed Dan Orlovsky from his QB safety nightmare

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety just like Dan Orlovsky and the ex-Lions quarterback is glad for the company. There’s a small brotherhood of NFL QBs who have committed a safety by accidentally running out of the back of the endzone and Jimmy Garoppolo is now part of it.
NFL
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating

Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
MIAMI, FL
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason

The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB
