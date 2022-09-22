Read full article on original website
How to make a YouTube channel in under 10 minutes
YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.
How to retrieve deleted text messages on Android
Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward. While...
Google Pixel Tablet: Everything we know so far
Of all the products Google announced at its 2022 I/O conference, including the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch, one stood out as a little odd: a new, Pixel-branded tablet. While the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup and Google's first smartwatch will be will make their debut at the Made by Google event on October 6, we don't expect to see the iPad competitor until 2023.
How to use Hold for me
Hold for Me allows you to go about your day when you're on hold. When you activate Hold for Me, you can put your phone down; it will notify you via sound, vibration, and a notification when someone is on the line. It's a handy tool that can improve your Android experience.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
YouTube Music: Everything you need to know about Google's streaming music service
Most people know what YouTube is. However, fewer people are familiar with YouTube Music. While YouTube is the leading video streaming platform globally, YouTube Music is less popular than Spotify, which has been around for nearly fourteen years. It makes sense, as dethroning a well-anchored provider is not an easy task, especially when it comes to music, which plenty of people listen to on a daily basis.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
Google's latest Pixel Watch teaser is flirting with Apple Watch levels of luxury
Two weeks out from its biggest event of the year, Google is on a marketing blitz. After an appropriately pixelated teaser for the Pixel 7 Pro revealed the official pre-order date for the phone, we're getting a new video showing off the Pixel Watch in all its glory. It's an exciting ad, showcasing what could be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches ever to arrive on the market, all while cementing its status as a high-end wearable.
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
The Pixel Watch could come in four colorways
We'll know everything about Google's upcoming Pixel Watch in just a couple of weeks; the wearable will be fully detailed at Google's October 6 hardware event. All the same, the leaks aren't slowing down. Earlier this week, we reported on a rumor that the Pixel Watch will be available in three colors: black, silver, and gold. Now, we're hearing there'll be more colors on offer, and that the black variant will come with a stealthy matte finish.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are its fastest yet
Want a tablet? Like, right now? Amazon has been a standby to turn to. It's not ashamed to fan out its Fire tablets, some of the best tablets you can come by, with variants in all sizes. They're also an easy choice if you're looking to placate your kids. It's been a couple years since the company last updated its Fire HD 8 series, so it's ripe for some change. Well, that change has indeed come.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Fitbit will force you to log in with your Google account from 2023
Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit at the beginning of 2021. The fruits of that purchase are now beginning to show, with the latest Fitbit wearables featuring Google Maps, a UI that's remarkably similar to Wear OS 3, and the Fitbit by Google branding. As the big G further deepens Fitbit's integration into its ecosystem, you will have to start using your Google account to activate and use new Fitbit wearables starting from 2023.
Google's Pixel 7 cases could actually be worth buying this year
It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.
How to watch the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event
Google's next Made by Google launch event is on October 6th. Kicking off at 10 a.m. ET, we'll see the launch of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, which were announced earlier this year at Google I/O. While the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Watch have been...
The 'You' in YouTube matters very little when it comes to video recommendations
Non-profit tech outfit Mozilla has lobbed a hand grenade at Google-owned social video platform YouTube in the form of a 47-page report damning negative feedback methods (i.e., the Dislike button) its users have to control their viewing as being ineffective, citing thousands of analyzed user experiences. YouTube rejects the criticism, saying that the methodology doesn't take into account how its controls actually work.
Google asks Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 users for a vibe check
You might be enjoying the little quality-of-life improvements that Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 brings. Or, maybe you're not. At the end of the beta process, Pixel users will be enjoying a mid-cycle update that will bring prominent fixes as well as neat features like support for the LC3 audio codec and call clarity enhancement. But to get those changes right, Google is hoping beta testers will give their feedback and it has opened up an opportunity to do just that.
Latest Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals storage options and screen size
Google gave us a first glimpse of its upcoming Pixel Tablet all the way back during Google I/O in May 2022. Other than some rendered marketing videos, the company stayed tight-lipped about details, though. Thanks to the latest leak, this is now changing, and we now know that we can expect the tablet to come with a 10.95-inch screen and up to 256GB of storage.
