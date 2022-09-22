Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Welcome Home: Kings Peak at Red Ledges
HEBER CITY, Utah — This spectacular mountain contemporary cottage is located in the Kings Peak neighborhood at Red Ledges. This luxury single-family home is situated on a corner lot offering […]
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Housing market pressurizes rent prices: Utah rents rose faster over 2 years than the last decade
As the housing market and housing prices in Utah and across the nation ramped up to record levels during the pandemic housing frenzy from mid-2020 until early 2022, it’s had an extraordinary impact on the rental market.
kslnewsradio.com
Home prices in Salt Lake City harbinger of a national trend?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the reasons that the U.S. Federal Reserve raised a lending rate by three-quarters of a point this week was to correct an overpriced housing market, a home price “correction” that is already underway in Salt Lake City. “What we need to...
Ogden movie theater workers go on strike, citing safety and security concerns
About a dozen employees at the Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden are going on strike, citing safety and security concerns after a recent break-in at the business earlier this week.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
KSLTV
More fast chargers for electric vehicles coming to Utah with $86 million investment
SALT LAKE CITY — Two agencies are making major investments in fast chargers for electric vehicles across Utah. That will make road trips to national parks and through rural parts of the state more feasible. Their goal is to eliminate range anxiety while speeding up adoption of EVs. Rocky...
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
Utah's electric vehicle growth is a 'hot topic.' Here's how agencies are coordinating its future
Utah’s electric vehicle growth is a ‘hot topic.’ Here’s how agencies are coordinating its future.
kjzz.com
FanX draws thousands downtown for celebrity panels, shopping, costumes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of fans gathered downtown for FanX, Utah's annual comic convention, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Attendees arrived dressed as superheroes, villains and characters from a range of fandoms. A big draw of the convention was the more than 70 celebrities in attendance.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
gastronomicslc.com
New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know
As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
How the California gull became Utah’s state bird
GREAT SALT LAKE, Utah — The California Gull was named Utah’s state bird in 1955. It’s curious that the Utah bird would have another state’s name attached to it, but […]
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
ballparkdigest.com
Investors eager to make run at Salt Lake ballpark development. Will Bees be there?
With city planners and developers eager to make a run at Salt Lake ballpark development, there’s a wild card putting a freeze on things: Will the Salt Lake Bees (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League) be part of the mix?. It’s a complicated situation in Salt Lake City and Salt Lake...
