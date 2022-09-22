ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Utah's best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
