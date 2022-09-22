Read full article on original website
Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
Syracuse football breaks into USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25 following win over Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since early 2019, Syracuse football is a ranked team. The Orange is No. 25 in the Week 5 USA Today Coaches Poll. It’s listed as moving up seven spots in the poll after receiving votes each of the past three weeks.
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
Even on another slow night, Sean Tucker passed a Syracuse legend in career rushing yards
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker had another slow night Friday, at least by his standards. The running back finished Syracuse football’s 22-20 win against Virginia with just 60 rushing yards on 21 attempts for an average of 2.9 yards per carry.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
Syracuse’s defense bails out the offense, penalties and mistakes vs. Virginia: (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It wasn’t pretty, but wins and losses aren’t judged like a beauty contest in football. Syracuse overcame turnovers, penalties and many offensive potholes to squeak by Virginia, 22-20 in the JMA Wireless Dome under the Friday night lights to move the Orange to 4-0 for the first time since 2018.
It was sloppy, but Syracuse is 4-0. These 4 areas must be fixed before the schedule heats up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the precipice of a potentially historic season. After another narrow win, the Orange is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, when the team went 10-3. A win next week would move SU to 5-0, a record it hasn’t had since the undefeated 1987 season.
Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
Syracuse football engineers another game-winning drive to remain undefeated (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be televised on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Virginia to see the latest updates...
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
Stingy defense leads to Cicero-North Syracuse win in championship rematch (56 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rematch of the 2021 Section III Class AA championship Friday night and No. 19 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse proved it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. The Northstars cruised to a 41-19 win over No. 24 state-ranked Baldwinsville Friday...
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 3)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of the Section III football season comes to a close with a few tough matchups in Class AA and C. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
HS football roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius focuses on ‘winning the rep’ against ESM
Fayetteville-Manlius head coach Dan Sullivan and his state-ranked No. 9 Hornets were focused on one thing heading into their Class A matchup with East Syracuse Minoa. “Winning the rep,” Sullivan said.
SU honors 104-year-old Christian Brothers Academy grad during nationally-televised game
Christian Brothers Academy graduate Robert “Bob” Gang is the oldest living alumnus of Syracuse University and on Friday he was honored during the Orange’s nationally-televised football game. Gang was featured as a Hometown Hero between the first and second quarter of SU’s 22-20 victory over Virginia on...
Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
Cicero-North Syracuse, South Jefferson girls shine at Baldwinsville Cross Country Invite
As the 70th year of the Baldwinsville Cross Country Invitational was celebrated, tight and exciting races took place on Saturday at Durgee Junior High School. In the varsity girls large school race, Cicero-North Syracuse came away with the team title (41), edging out Fayetteville-Manlius by six points (47).
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
HS roundup: East Syracuse Minoa boys soccer takes down 3rd state-ranked team this week
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa has been on a tear over the last week, taking down some of the top-ranked boys soccer teams in the state. They beat No. 10 Vestal (Class A) last Saturday, No. 15 Jamesville-DeWitt (Class A) on Tuesday, and on Saturday they took down Baldwinsville, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. They defeated the Bees 2-1.
