SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO