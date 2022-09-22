ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
Syracuse.com

Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
Syracuse.com

Shooting reported at convenience store in Syracuse Sunday

Syracuse, N.Y. — A shooting was reported shortly before one on Sunday at a convenience store in Syracuse. The shooting happened on South Avenue between Tallman and Daisy streets, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. South Avenue is blocked with police tape between Tallman and Daisy streets. Initial...
