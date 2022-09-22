MSDE announces Maryland Elevates Grants Program to narrow achievement gaps for students in special education programs

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Friday announced that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. The properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Prince George’s County, and the settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities.

