MSDE announces Maryland Elevates Grants Program to narrow achievement gaps for students in special education programs

Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces new partnership between Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative and Japan’s Kanagawa Science Park
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Japan’s Kanagawa Science Park business incubator will become the latest partner of Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative, a first-of-its-kind program that offers international businesses a soft landing by connecting them with local accelerators and incubators. Kanagawa Science Park becomes the second partner to join the initiative during Governor Hogan’s economic development mission to Asia following the addition of the Korean Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups Agency, or KOTRA, last week.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with Westminster Management LLC, 25 property owners resolving charges related to rental practices
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Friday announced that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act by charging tenants illegal fees and by failing to maintain the properties. The properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Prince George’s County, and the settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities.
Nottingham MD
Road crews improving pavement, riding surface on Loch Raven Boulevard, Perring Parkway
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is performing pavement patching and resurfacing work on three highways in central Baltimore County. The projects, all expected to be complete by late fall, weather permitting, will improve the driving surface along each roadway. The following roads will be improved:
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan meets with leaders of Hitachi, Japan External Trade Organization in Tokyo
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday continued his trade and economic development mission to Asia, meeting with the leadership of Hitachi and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo, and discussing the Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between the State of Maryland and Japan with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
I-695 shut down due to Overlea crash
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ———- OVERLEA, MD—Crews are on thescene of a serious Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. on along the inner loop between I-95 and Philadelphia Road. One person is trapped at...
Comments / 0