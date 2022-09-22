Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
AgWell Sponsoring Area Workshop to Address Rural Stress
Creating collaboration among organizations that support the mental and behavioral health of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers is the focus of a Summit being sponsored by AgWell during the last week of September. The Summit will take place at the Guidestone Hutchinson Homestead in Salida, Colorado from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 through 12:00 noon Thursday, September 29.
arkvalleyvoice.com
The Time to Register to Vote Begins Now
The midterm election is less than two months away. It’s not too late to register to vote. If’ you’ve moved and are in a new voting district, if you have reached the ripe old age of 18, now is the time to plan to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm General Election.
