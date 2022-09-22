Get the pumpkin rolling with a concierge or shopping a patch on your own

An Edmond woman with a penchant for picking pumpkins is scouring local pumpkin patches on the lookout for the perfect — or the perfectly imperfect — pumpkins and gourds.

Pumpkins ranging from the huge "Big Max" to the tiny mini white and orange varieties aren't destined for Christine Blankenship's home.

Blankenship, as The Pumpkin Concierge, has been on the lookout for pumpkins to decorate the porches of other metro area residents, rather than her own.

She said she has always loved fall and the seasonal decorations that come with it like pumpkins. Plus, her wedding anniversary to her husband, Scott, and her and her daughter's birthdays are both in October. Her own birthday is in October as well.

"And my husband and I both just have always loved cooler weather and so we always love decorating our home," she said. "This just became the perfect opportunity to kind of spread some fall joy to people's homes."

Blankenship said she was looking for a way to get out and decorate for her favorite season and she thought it might be fun to help others get ready for fall. She said as a stay-at-home mom of two, the idea of searching for pumpkins and designing colorful decoration packages for other folks with a penchant for pumpkins just seemed like a great idea.

"It's a lot of fun and it's giving me something active to do," she said.

Blankenship, an Oklahoma State University graduate who majored in business administration, spread the word about her new business The Pumpkin Concierge on Instagram and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thepumpkinconcierge . In August, she began to get inquiries and then, her first customers, including both residential to business. She said she has several design packages for customers to choose from, ranging from 30 pumpkins to 100.

Design packages start at $250. Add-ons include gourds and hay bales. Blankenship said the pumpkins are washed with a simple soap and water solution and pre-treated with a nontoxic substance that helps repel animals like squirrels who might munch on the decor. Blankenship said it's important to note that she will pick up the pumpkins and other decorations at the end of the season, and the pumpkins will be given to a farm or Future Farmers of America group for use as animal feed.

Customer Jennifer Rader said she saw information about The Pumpkin Concierge on social media and she thought hiring Blankenship to do her front porch design would help get the seasonal ball, or in this case, the pumpkin, rolling.

With two preschoolers, she wasn't sure if she had time to get to a pumpkin patch, pick pumpkins and get them back to the house. Rader said The Pumpkin Concierge was a good solution for "a working mom with two kiddos."

"It sounded perfect, so that's why we did it."

Pumpkin patches and pumpkin stands

Here are some places to find your own perfect pumpkin this season. This pumpkin patch list will be regularly updated online throughout the season.

The Pumpkin & Christmas Tree Stand

Where : 1427 S Broadway, Edmond, and 3300 W Britton Road

: 1427 S Broadway, Edmond, and 3300 W Britton Road Hours : 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Information : 845-2000 or https://www.facebook.com/pumpkinstand/ .

Parkhurst Pumpkin Ranch

Where : 720 S Henney Road, Arcadia

: 720 S Henney Road, Arcadia When : Through Nov. 13, hours are 1 p.m. to dark Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to dark Saturdays; and noon to dark Sundays.

: Through Nov. 13, hours are 1 p.m. to dark Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to dark Saturdays; and noon to dark Sundays. What : Pumpkin patch, petting zoo, tractor rides, concession and pony rides must be purchased separately.

: Pumpkin patch, petting zoo, tractor rides, concession and pony rides must be purchased separately. Cost : General admission tickets are $12, tickets for youths age 12 and younger are $10, free for children 2 and younger, fall season passes also for sale.

: General admission tickets are $12, tickets for youths age 12 and younger are $10, free for children 2 and younger, fall season passes also for sale. Information/ticket s: https://parkhurstranch.com/ .

Orr Family Farm

Where : 14400 S Western

: 14400 S Western Hours : Fall Season is Sept. 24 through Nov. 12. Hours vary, so call ahead or go online to https://www.orrfamilyfarm.com/ for specific dates.

: Fall Season is Sept. 24 through Nov. 12. Hours vary, so call ahead or go online to https://www.orrfamilyfarm.com/ for specific dates. What : Pumpkin patch, hay ride, fall maze.

: Pumpkin patch, hay ride, fall maze. Dates to remember: Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24-25; "Trick Orr Treat," Oct. 29-30.

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24-25; "Trick Orr Treat," Oct. 29-30. Cost : Some activities like Zombie Blasters and pony rides are additional purchases, Fall Season 2022 Weekend Pass available for $18.95 plus tax online and $23.95 plus tax at the gate, season passes and Super Passes also available.

: Some activities like Zombie Blasters and pony rides are additional purchases, Fall Season 2022 Weekend Pass available for $18.95 plus tax online and $23.95 plus tax at the gate, season passes and Super Passes also available. Information : 405-799-3276 or https://www.orrfamilyfarm.com/ .

St. Matthew United Methodist Church

Where : 300 N Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City

: 300 N Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City When : Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Dates to remember : Pumpkin Patch Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9.

: Pumpkin Patch Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Information : 405-732-6831 or go to https://www.facebook.com/stmatthewpumpkinpatch/ .

Pumpkin Patch at Chisholm Creek

Where : Chisholm Creek entertainment district, 13230 Pawnee Drive

: Chisholm Creek entertainment district, 13230 Pawnee Drive When : Open weekends through Oct. 31. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

: Open weekends through Oct. 31. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Information : Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/winddriftorchards/ .

Wings Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Where : 13700 N Eastern

: 13700 N Eastern When : Weekends from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

: Weekends from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. What : Hayrides, maze, inflatables among activities.

: Hayrides, maze, inflatables among activities. Information : https://www.wingsok.org/festival .

Southern Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Pumpkin Parish

Where : 3207 S Boulevard, Edmond

: 3207 S Boulevard, Edmond When : Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Information : https://www.facebook.com/shccedmond .

Chester's Pumpkin Patch at Chester’s Party Barn & Farm

Where : 5201 Cimarron Road, Piedmont

: 5201 Cimarron Road, Piedmont When: Through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Through Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. Cost : Admission is $12 for ages 2-10. Admission includes one pumpkin pie pumpkin per paid guest, while supplies last.

: Admission is $12 for ages 2-10. Admission includes one pumpkin pie pumpkin per paid guest, while supplies last. What : Barnyard games, a mystery maze, hayrides, giant slide and petting zoo are featured, plus live entertainment on weekends.

: Barnyard games, a mystery maze, hayrides, giant slide and petting zoo are featured, plus live entertainment on weekends. Information: 405-373-1595 or https://chesterspartybarn.fun/ .

Cross Timbers Christmas Tree Farm's Pumpkin Patch

Where : 2161 Harrison Ave., Harrah

: 2161 Harrison Ave., Harrah When : Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

: Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays. What : Farm animals, haystack slide and a barrel train are featured.

: Farm animals, haystack slide and a barrel train are featured. Information : 405-454-0103.

Pumpkin Patch at Brick's Garden Exchange

Where : 4027 N Classen Blvd.

: 4027 N Classen Blvd. When : 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. What : Pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks.

: Pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks. Information : 405-768-4101, https://www.facebook.com/BricksGardenExchange/ .

Pumpkin Patch at Walnut Woods

Where : 5217 W Simmons Road, Edmond.

: 5217 W Simmons Road, Edmond. When : Through October, beginning, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

: Through October, beginning, Oct. 1; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. What : Pumpkins, giant slide, maze, animals.

: Pumpkins, giant slide, maze, animals. Cost : $8; free admission for guests age 2 and younger and 65 and older. Horse rides ($8), pumpkins, snacks, T-shirts for additional purchase.

: $8; free admission for guests age 2 and younger and 65 and older. Horse rides ($8), pumpkins, snacks, T-shirts for additional purchase. Information : https://visitwalnutwoods.com/ .

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch

Where : 7110 N Harrison, Shawnee.

: 7110 N Harrison, Shawnee. When : Through Oct. 30; 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

: Through Oct. 30; 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday. What : Corn maze, pumpkins, concessions.

: Corn maze, pumpkins, concessions. Cost : Admission $7 for age 13 and older; $5 for age 2-12; free (with one paid adult) for age 1 and younger.

: Admission $7 for age 13 and older; $5 for age 2-12; free (with one paid adult) for age 1 and younger. Information : 405-401-1994, https://www.facebook.com/sunshineshellys/ .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Get the pumpkin rolling with a concierge or shopping a patch on your own