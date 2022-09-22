Read full article on original website
Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents
More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering. Residents and businesses in portions of Los Angeles County including Marina del Rey can resume limited watering outdoors after the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a major pipeline ahead of schedule, the agency announced this week.
Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat
Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue. At 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue, plans have begun to demolish the building that houses the current businesses, a dry cleaning business and laundromat, to build a new mixed-use housing unit in the Palms neighborhood as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
Framing Begins for Sawtelle Mixed-Use Development
Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington. In Sawtelle, a project that has been in the works for ten months has finally revealed the wood framing of the structure from the concrete podium foundation as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Markwood Enterprises is the developer of this project located at 11701 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.
LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11
Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor Elena Kounalakis endorses Park as well in CD-11. LA Councilman Gil Cedillo, who lost his race for reelection in the June 7th Primary to Democratic progressive Eunisses Hernandez...
Kitten Recovered Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Culver City
Two-week-old kitten discovered in stolen vehicle Tuesday night. Culver City police officers recovered a kitten after arresting two people driving a stolen car. According to the Culver City Police Department Tuesday night, officer conducted a traffic stop at Sepulveda Boulevard and Venice Boulevard for a “hazardous moving violation”. The vehicle’s license plate revealed that the license plate was reported as stolen, the CCPD note.
