Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington. In Sawtelle, a project that has been in the works for ten months has finally revealed the wood framing of the structure from the concrete podium foundation as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Markwood Enterprises is the developer of this project located at 11701 W. Santa Monica Boulevard.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO