SYDNEY (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson added 20 and the U.S. used a dominant inside effort for a record performance in a 145-69 win over South Korea on Monday in the World Cup. It broke the highest scoring game in World Cup history, surpassing the 143 points Brazil had in 1990. It also shattered the previous U.S. mark of 119 points achieved against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The scoring margin was also the biggest in U.S. history as well. The win was also the 26th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals when they fell to Russia. The U.S. also won 26 in a row from 1994-2006. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-1986. What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO