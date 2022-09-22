Plans for a new tunnel across the San Francisco Bay are shaping up as the public finally got a look at “the most detailed maps yet” showing the proposed tunnel’s route. As Benjamin Schneider reports for the San Francisco Examiner, planners for the Link21 project revealed two options for the tunnel. “One shows BART and regional rail trains — like Capitol Corridor or Caltrain — traveling side by side in a shared alignment from Oakland and Alameda to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO