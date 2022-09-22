ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Traffic Alerts: September 24

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic

A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Plaza#Traffic Accident#Cbs News#Eb
WINKNEWS.com

Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Margaritaville Resort construction prepares for Tropical Storm Ian

The Margaritaville Resort project is still full speed ahead despite Tropical Storm Ian. WINK News spoke with the mayor about the project. Mayor Ray Murphy said he’s fairly confident the storm will not be causing any trouble for this Margaritaville construction. He said contractors are not gonna be taking any chances on the project they’ve been working on for over a year.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC 2

One person hospitalized following overnight shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police responded to 3055 Franklin Court around midnight. One person was shot and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition. FMPD is investigating and are searching...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Island Prepares For Potential Hurricane

Island residents started stocking up on water, other grocery supplies, and filling their gas tanks on Saturday, in anticipation of the storm brewing south of Cuba and headed into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen significantly and approach Southwest Florida as a major hurricane by Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension

The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of unlicensed carry and criminal mischief

William Debruine, 34, from Cape Coral, was arrested on two charges including unlicensed carry early Thursday morning. Jail records show Debruine was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department for carrying an unlicensed firearm and criminal mischief. Specific details of the crime were not released on Thursday. Earlier in Sept....
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy