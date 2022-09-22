Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
NBC 2
Traffic Alerts: September 24
According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), multiple people died in a crash on Edison Bridge. No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.
WINKNEWS.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic
A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
WINKNEWS.com
Canals overflowing from storm surge is a concern for Cape Coral residents
Anytime a storm hits near Cape Coral, there is a fear that canals will overflow and cause significant issues. If a storm hits north of Cape Coral, there is a likely chance the canals will overflow. In that case, it’s essential to prepare your home and yourself. No matter...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm
Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
WINKNEWS.com
Margaritaville Resort construction prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
The Margaritaville Resort project is still full speed ahead despite Tropical Storm Ian. WINK News spoke with the mayor about the project. Mayor Ray Murphy said he’s fairly confident the storm will not be causing any trouble for this Margaritaville construction. He said contractors are not gonna be taking any chances on the project they’ve been working on for over a year.
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
NBC 2
One person hospitalized following overnight shooting in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police responded to 3055 Franklin Court around midnight. One person was shot and have been transported to the hospital. They are in stable condition. FMPD is investigating and are searching...
Collier County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
Collier County officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves toward Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Pedestrian airlifted to trauma unit after crash in Englewood
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma unit for treatment following a crash in Englewood this morning.
santivachronicle.com
Island Prepares For Potential Hurricane
Island residents started stocking up on water, other grocery supplies, and filling their gas tanks on Saturday, in anticipation of the storm brewing south of Cuba and headed into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen significantly and approach Southwest Florida as a major hurricane by Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County launches costliest road project with Vanderbilt Beach Road extension
The Vanderbilt Beach Road extension – stretching another seven miles into Golden Gate Estates – will be the most expensive road project ever undertaken by Collier County. A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday officially started the three-year project to extend Vanderbilt Beach Road east of Collier Boulevard to 16th Street Northeast. “For those of us who have been here for a long time, we know that this project is far overdue,” said County Commission Chairman Bill McDaniel, noting that the county’s growth management plan triggered the road project in his district in 2006.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of unlicensed carry and criminal mischief
William Debruine, 34, from Cape Coral, was arrested on two charges including unlicensed carry early Thursday morning. Jail records show Debruine was arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department for carrying an unlicensed firearm and criminal mischief. Specific details of the crime were not released on Thursday. Earlier in Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
