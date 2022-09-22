ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Swanton @ Liberty Center Football

LIBERTY CENTER – The Tigers scored all their points in the first half to move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL after the 42-0 win. UP NEXT: September 30 – Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) at Delta (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Swanton 0 0 0 0 –...
LIBERTY CENTER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Northwood @ Hilltop Football

WEST UNITY – Northwood ran for 266 yards as a team and forced four Hilltop turnovers in a 53-0 win on Hilltop’s Homecoming Night. Six different players scored at least one touchdown for the Rangers, whose defense held the Cadets to only six yards of total offense. UP...
NORTHWOOD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ NBTL Tennis Tournament

MEDAL COUNT: Bryan-6 players (4 Gold, 2 Silver); LCC-5 players (3 Gold, 2 Silver); Wauseon-2 players (2 Silver); Toledo Christian-1 player (1 Silver) TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lima Central Catholic 17 pts; 2. Bryan 16; 3. Maumee Valley Country Day 6; T4. Archbold 5, Wauseon 5; 6. Toledo Christian 3; 7. Rossford 0.
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

4-H Camp Palmer Celebrating 75 Years

October 2nd will be the return of our Celebrate Camp open house, and this year it will be extra special as we celebrate 4-H Camp Palmer turning 75. EVERYONE is invited for the festivities. Activities will run from noon-3pm. a free will donation lunch will be served from noon-2pm. The camp store will be open. There will be fellowship and laughter.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, OH
State
Ohio State
Montpelier, OH
Obituaries
Toledo, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Monclova, OH
City
Toledo, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BBC Golf Championships

WAUSEON – Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier was medalist with a 77 to lead the Blackbirds (339) to the top spot in the BBC league tournament at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. Montpelier (357) was second after going 7-0 in the regular season to give the Locos a share of...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

St. Mary @ Stryker Football

STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
STRYKER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libbey High School#Amstan Supply Company#Doehler Jarvis#Car Club#The Thompson Funeral Home
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For Friday, September 23, 2022

WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football

BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Annual Health Conference Set For October 13th

HEALTH CONFERENCE … Pictured are members of the Williams County Older Adult Task Force as they are preparing for the 30th annual Rainbow of Wellness event. From left: Peg Buda, Rachel Froelich, Joan Horne, Angel Thorpe, Becky Kimble, and Linda Earle.(PHOTO PROVIDED) Rainbow of Wellness, the annual health care...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thevillagereporter.com

Bean Creek Valley Lantern Tour Held In Fayette

LANTERN TOUR … Actors there to portray the lives of those researched for the lantern tour, stand for a picture together before heading out to the cemetery. Name given left to right. Mayor Borer portraying Mayor George Gifford, Richard Ferris portraying John Daniel Vine, Heidi Paxton portraying P... PLEASE...
FAYETTE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall

GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville @ North Central Volleyball

PIONEER – Leah Beck dished out 14 assists and Naomi Richer delivered 12 kills as Pettisville opened BBC play with a win at North Central. Macie Gendron racked up 20 assists and 11 digs for the Eagles in the loss. Pettisville d. North Central 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 Pettisville (8-2,...
PETTISVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Sports Roundup For September 22, 2022

FAYETTE – The Cadets dominated the Eagles giving up 27 points to get a three-set win. Alena VanArsdalen was 26/27 setting with 11 assists for Hilltop and Gabby Rodriguez added 10 kills. Hilltop d. Fayette 25-13, 25-12, 25-2 Hilltop (10-2, 1-0 BBC... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
FAYETTE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Application For CHIP Money For Lead Abatement

CHIP INFORMATION … Dottie Vollmar from Maumee Valley Planning Organization handed out paperwork to the Williams County Commissioners during the MVPO presentation on September 19, 2022. Liz Keel explained the situation to the commissioners concerning the need for lead abatement in area houses... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Archbold Rotarians Hear About Business Strategies

SHARING BUSINESS STRATEGY … Business and community banker Mike Alfarah, left, with Huntington Bank shared some ideas for businesses as interest rates continue to climb and retaining employees remains a challenge. Mike’s territory includes all areas served by Huntington banks west of Toledo. The program was arranged by Fazil Gorgun.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy