Swanton @ Liberty Center Football
LIBERTY CENTER – The Tigers scored all their points in the first half to move to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the NWOAL after the 42-0 win. UP NEXT: September 30 – Swanton (1-5, 0-3 NWOAL) at Delta (4-2, 2-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Swanton 0 0 0 0 –...
Northwood @ Hilltop Football
WEST UNITY – Northwood ran for 266 yards as a team and forced four Hilltop turnovers in a 53-0 win on Hilltop’s Homecoming Night. Six different players scored at least one touchdown for the Rangers, whose defense held the Cadets to only six yards of total offense. UP...
Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ NBTL Tennis Tournament
MEDAL COUNT: Bryan-6 players (4 Gold, 2 Silver); LCC-5 players (3 Gold, 2 Silver); Wauseon-2 players (2 Silver); Toledo Christian-1 player (1 Silver) TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lima Central Catholic 17 pts; 2. Bryan 16; 3. Maumee Valley Country Day 6; T4. Archbold 5, Wauseon 5; 6. Toledo Christian 3; 7. Rossford 0.
4-H Camp Palmer Celebrating 75 Years
October 2nd will be the return of our Celebrate Camp open house, and this year it will be extra special as we celebrate 4-H Camp Palmer turning 75. EVERYONE is invited for the festivities. Activities will run from noon-3pm. a free will donation lunch will be served from noon-2pm. The camp store will be open. There will be fellowship and laughter.
BBC Golf Championships
WAUSEON – Pettisville’s Jack Leppelmeier was medalist with a 77 to lead the Blackbirds (339) to the top spot in the BBC league tournament at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. Montpelier (357) was second after going 7-0 in the regular season to give the Locos a share of...
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Bounces Back To Handle Delta 43-0 On Homecoming
ARCHBOLD – The big question entering Friday night’s tilt between Delta and Archbold was how the Bluestreaks would respond after suffering their first league loss since 2019. The question was quickly answered after they forced a three and out by Delta on the game’s first possession. Just...
Northwest State Celebrates Manufacturing Day, Will Host Series Of Events At Archbold Campus
Archbold, Ohio – Inspiring the next generation of manufactures is the theme at the Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) Expo, with events to be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio. Nearing ten years in existence, the event brings manufactures and high school juniors and seniors together in...
St. Mary @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Levi Barnum ran for 239 yards and three touchdown and had an 11-yard receiving touchdown as Stryker cruised to an 8-man football win over Sandusky St. Mary (0-5, 0-3 Northern 8). Stryker outgained the visiting Panthers 454-188 and led 38-0 at halftime. UP NEXT: Stryker (4-1, 1-1...
High School Football Roundup For Friday, September 23, 2022
WAUSEON – Trey Parsons got his second straight start at quarterback for Wauseon and tossed three TD passes and ran for another to lead Wauseon past Evergreen 33-8. Wauseon dominated the Vikings by limiting them to just 83 yards of total offense and six first ... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Bryan Wins Wild Shootout Over Patrick Henry 42-35
BIG NIGHT … Bryan running back Sam Herold breaks away on a fourth quarter carry. Herold had 265 yards and three touchdowns on the night. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick He...
Patrick Henry @ Bryan Football
BRYAN- Bryan jumped out to a 28-0 lead and then held on for dear life to prevail over Patrick Henry, 42-35. Bryan seemingly had the game well in hand after Sam Herold’s 34-yard TD run gave Bryan a 42-20 lead with 2:05 left in the third quarter. But after...
Annual Health Conference Set For October 13th
HEALTH CONFERENCE … Pictured are members of the Williams County Older Adult Task Force as they are preparing for the 30th annual Rainbow of Wellness event. From left: Peg Buda, Rachel Froelich, Joan Horne, Angel Thorpe, Becky Kimble, and Linda Earle.(PHOTO PROVIDED) Rainbow of Wellness, the annual health care...
Bean Creek Valley Lantern Tour Held In Fayette
LANTERN TOUR … Actors there to portray the lives of those researched for the lantern tour, stand for a picture together before heading out to the cemetery. Name given left to right. Mayor Borer portraying Mayor George Gifford, Richard Ferris portraying John Daniel Vine, Heidi Paxton portraying P... PLEASE...
Fulton County’s Only Corn Maze Opens For Fall
GOATS … One of the many animals at T22 Farms petting zoo is a kids favorite, goats. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) What started out three years ago as a roadside stand that stemmed from a hobby through COVID, is now the only corn maze in Fulton County, kno...
Pettisville @ North Central Volleyball
PIONEER – Leah Beck dished out 14 assists and Naomi Richer delivered 12 kills as Pettisville opened BBC play with a win at North Central. Macie Gendron racked up 20 assists and 11 digs for the Eagles in the loss. Pettisville d. North Central 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 Pettisville (8-2,...
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Chief Plotts Informs Council On Status Of K-9
CERTIFIED K-9 … Edgerton Police Chief Gary Plotts stated that K-9 Jax has been going through a lot of training and the Plotts hopes to have Jax certified in October. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Edgerton Village Council meeting on September 20 began with th... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
High School Sports Roundup For September 22, 2022
FAYETTE – The Cadets dominated the Eagles giving up 27 points to get a three-set win. Alena VanArsdalen was 26/27 setting with 11 assists for Hilltop and Gabby Rodriguez added 10 kills. Hilltop d. Fayette 25-13, 25-12, 25-2 Hilltop (10-2, 1-0 BBC... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Application For CHIP Money For Lead Abatement
CHIP INFORMATION … Dottie Vollmar from Maumee Valley Planning Organization handed out paperwork to the Williams County Commissioners during the MVPO presentation on September 19, 2022. Liz Keel explained the situation to the commissioners concerning the need for lead abatement in area houses... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Archbold Rotarians Hear About Business Strategies
SHARING BUSINESS STRATEGY … Business and community banker Mike Alfarah, left, with Huntington Bank shared some ideas for businesses as interest rates continue to climb and retaining employees remains a challenge. Mike’s territory includes all areas served by Huntington banks west of Toledo. The program was arranged by Fazil Gorgun.
