October 2nd will be the return of our Celebrate Camp open house, and this year it will be extra special as we celebrate 4-H Camp Palmer turning 75. EVERYONE is invited for the festivities. Activities will run from noon-3pm. a free will donation lunch will be served from noon-2pm. The camp store will be open. There will be fellowship and laughter.

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO