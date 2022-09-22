ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

New University of Kentucky course offers outlooks on food systems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new course in the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment offers an outlook on food systems. The Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Sustainable Food Systems course will introduce students to the basics of systems thinking from multiple disciplines, as well as the different ways people view food systems.
WTVQ

KCTCS, Xometry announce 50 scholarships for manufacturing students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Xometry on Friday announced 50 scholarships for KCTCS scholarships funded by Xometry. Xometry, a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, is helping to dedicate a portion of its equity...
WKYT 27

Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply. Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three...
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ

Block party to help heal hurt in community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
WTVQ

Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
WTVQ

Dustin Howard named new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools was named Friday. Dustin Howard, who most recently served as CCPS assistant superintendent/chief academic officer and principal of Robert D. Campbell Middle School for eight years, will begin as superintendent immediately. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree...
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
WTVQ

Kentucky improves to 4-0 after defeating NIU 31-23

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Senior quarterback Will Levis connected on 18 of his 26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns as No. 8 Kentucky held off a tough Northern Illinois squad 31-23 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kentucky (4-0) had two receivers have big games in the...
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ

Scout troop holds flag retirement ceremony in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday boy and girl scouts in Lexington gathered at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary for a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is done when American flags can no longer be flown respectfully. “We’ve got about thirty flags we’re gonna burn,” said John Tomecek, the Troop...
WKYT 27

Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WTVQ

Ground broken on Secretariat Park Project in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s part of a re-vitalization project in downtown Paris and a celebration of one of the world’s most famous racehorses. It’s called the Secretariat Park Project, named for the racehorse who spent his years after racing retired at Claiborne Farm. An unused...
WTVQ

Groups showcase electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got a chance to test drive electric vehicles on Sunday, as part of the annual National Drive Electric Week. The event was hosted by Tesla Owners of Kentucky and Evolve KY outside of the Kentucky Utilities parking lot. People got a chance to hear...
