WTVQ
New University of Kentucky course offers outlooks on food systems
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new course in the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment offers an outlook on food systems. The Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Sustainable Food Systems course will introduce students to the basics of systems thinking from multiple disciplines, as well as the different ways people view food systems.
WTVQ
KCTCS, Xometry announce 50 scholarships for manufacturing students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Community and Technical College System, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Xometry on Friday announced 50 scholarships for KCTCS scholarships funded by Xometry. Xometry, a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, is helping to dedicate a portion of its equity...
WKYT 27
Baptist Health Richmond opens food bank for patients
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Richmond has opened a food bank to help patients. Any patient who receives care at the hospital is eligible to receive a food bag, including 2-3 days of food supply. Hospital officials say they complete a Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, every three...
wcluradio.com
Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas
Destinee Ott poses for a portrait at her home in Beattyville, Ky., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ott, 25, made the decision to get her tubes tied after the reversal of Roe. She’s one of many women seeking out this option, in part because she lives with two diseases that would make pregnancy very hard for her.
WKRC
Kentucky firefighters take 'steamy' photos for calendar to raise money for operations
EUBANK, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLEX/WKRC) - A volunteer fire department in Kentucky is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation. It is lights, camera, action for these model members of the Eubank Volunteer Fire Department. "We've seen so many of the quote unquote...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ
Lexington Fire Department received $4.2 million grant to help hire firefighters
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Firefighters are called on every day to serve their community. Here in Lexington, the fire department is among the many industries facing shortages when it comes to staffing. “We’re about fifty people short on the fire line. We do have 32 individuals who are currently in a...
WTVQ
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
WTVQ
Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
WTVQ
Dustin Howard named new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The new superintendent of Clark County Public Schools was named Friday. Dustin Howard, who most recently served as CCPS assistant superintendent/chief academic officer and principal of Robert D. Campbell Middle School for eight years, will begin as superintendent immediately. Howard holds a Bachelor’s degree...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: Daycare discrimination
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LuvShenda Howard opened The Amazing Journey Childcare Center back in January. Six months later, her center closed. “I feel like I’m having anxiety. Just to know that I worked so hard for something that was taken away from me. I feel like I can’t breathe sometimes. Just coming back in, trying to add more stuff to it because I believe that I will be able to open back up. I have moments where I break down and I cry,” explains Howard.
WTVQ
Kentucky improves to 4-0 after defeating NIU 31-23
LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Senior quarterback Will Levis connected on 18 of his 26 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns as No. 8 Kentucky held off a tough Northern Illinois squad 31-23 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Kentucky (4-0) had two receivers have big games in the...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
Scout troop holds flag retirement ceremony in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Sunday boy and girl scouts in Lexington gathered at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary for a flag retirement ceremony. The ceremony is done when American flags can no longer be flown respectfully. “We’ve got about thirty flags we’re gonna burn,” said John Tomecek, the Troop...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
WTVQ
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WTVQ
Ground broken on Secretariat Park Project in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s part of a re-vitalization project in downtown Paris and a celebration of one of the world’s most famous racehorses. It’s called the Secretariat Park Project, named for the racehorse who spent his years after racing retired at Claiborne Farm. An unused...
WTVQ
Groups showcase electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington community got a chance to test drive electric vehicles on Sunday, as part of the annual National Drive Electric Week. The event was hosted by Tesla Owners of Kentucky and Evolve KY outside of the Kentucky Utilities parking lot. People got a chance to hear...
