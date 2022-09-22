ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian politicians shouldn't be drafted to fight in Ukraine because they need to stay and explain the war, lawmaker says

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHsxI_0i5o8qHc00
A session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, on April 7, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via Reuters
  • A Russian MP said Wednesday that lawmakers should be exempt from going to Ukraine.
  • Dmitry Vyatkin said that it is their "duty" to stay behind and explain the importance of the war.
  • His comments came after one member of the State Duma requested to join the fight.

Russian politicians shouldn't be drafted to fight in Ukraine because they need to stay and explain the war to citizens, a lawmaker said Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

At a meeting of Russia's State Duma on Wednesday, Dmitry Vyatkin explained why lawmakers like him were exempt from the partial military mobilization announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, the BBC reported.

"Sometimes it seems that it is probably the easiest decision to walk away from solving problems here [in the Duma] and ... go to the front," Vyatkin, a lawmaker with pro-Putin political party United Russia, said at the meeting, according to the Russian news site Kommersant.

"But behind us, behind each of us, behind all our parties, are citizens. Who are living seemingly ordinary peaceful lives," he said.

Vyatkin added that it is a politician's "duty and responsibility to convey the importance ... of today's situation to everyone we can talk to, to whom we can reach."

His speech came after another member of the State Duma, who has a military background, said he wanted to join the fighting in Ukraine, Kommersant reported.

Yury Shyvtkin, who is also a member of the United Russia political party, had previously been in the army between 1986 to 1992, Kommersant reported.

Vyatkin said he would consider Shyvtkin's request.

Putin announced a partial military mobilization as part of the next phase of his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that around 300,000 people would be called up immediately as part of the mobilization.

Conscripts and students will not be called up and the new law will affect only those with combat experience, he added.

Comments / 10

Moose
3d ago

The old blowhard play in do as I say not as I do? Nothing screams freedom like dying for a cause you don't believe in. Who or what religion is worth dieing for. The national Christians can never convince me they got a holy cause!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#Russian People#Ukraine War Politics#The State Duma
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Woman in charge of bogus 'referendum' on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine is killed alongside her husband in one of two 'double-executions' targeting Putin cronies

The woman in charge of Putin's 'bogus referendum' which would see citizens in occupied Ukraine vote on whether to join the Russian Federation was killed today in an evident sabotage attack. Lyudmila Boyko headed the election commission in Berdyansk in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and had been preparing to implement...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Business Insider

631K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy