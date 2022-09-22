ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Banned Books Week inspires new Springfield club, reimagined covers by library artists

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
It's been 40 years since the inception of Banned Books Week, an annual observation of challenged literary works in libraries, schools and bookstores around the country.

Recent controversies in the Ozarks — including proposed book bans in local school districts and a new Missouri law that prohibits teachers from providing books with explicit material to students — have heightened local awareness of the subject.

For those interested in examining banned and challenged books, there's a new Springfield book club that begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at BookMarx downtown, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

“In addition to reading and discussing the books themselves, we'll be talking about other ideas surrounding intellectual freedom and the importance of diverse books, such as how books can serve as 'mirrors, windows, and sliding glass doors,'” said Krystal Smith, Reference Department manager at the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library.

Seven artistic library district employees created reimagined covers of banned books, which are displayed in libraries in trading card form.

The flipside of the card lists the book's title, author, reason for its banning and a statement from the cover's artist.

"We did this to call attention to Banned Books Week," said Kathleen O'Dell, Springfield-Greene County Library District public relations director.

Luna Cooper created a cover for "Out of Darkness", an Ashley Hope Perez book that was banned in many national libraries for depictions of abuse and because it was considered to be sexually explicit.

"Out of Darkness deals with some heavy topics, but not without some grace and empathy," Cooper said in her statement. "The horrors of racism and abuse aren't glossed over, but they aren't exploited either."

Her sister and fellow artist, Maia Cooper, made a cover for Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye"; Jay Young created a cover for Judy Blume's "Are you there God? It's me, Margaret,"; Danny Dye reimagined a cover for Alex Gino's "Rick"; Niki Cox did Angie Thomas' "The Hate U Give"; Ben Divin drew Jonathan Evison's "Lawn Boy."

None of these books are banned in Springfield.

It took library circulation manager Joey Borovicka about eight hours to paint his reimagined cover for Sherman Alexie's "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," which has been banned for profanity, sexual references and the use of a derogatory term.

All seven library employees who created the covers have extensive art backgrounds, including Borovicka, who holds a Masters of Fine Arts degree in painting from Indiana University. He also taught art and painting at Missouri State.

"We have a lot of creative people in the library," Borovicka said.

