California State

LehighValleyLive.com

State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants

When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis

The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime

“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
COLORADO STATE
K99

5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had

With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
COLORADO STATE
K99

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
Politics
K99

Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot. This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
94.3 The X

Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado

Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's winter traction law is active! Here's how to avoid a $650-plus fine

Even though fall might be on everyone's minds, Colorado's winter Traction Law has already been activated. In 2019, Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 19-1207 into law, which mandated Colorado's Traction Law be activated from September 1 to May 31 on the stretch of I-70 from Dotsero to Morrison. There's no exception to this during that time frame, even if it's 90 degrees and the skies are clear.
COLORADO STATE

