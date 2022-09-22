Read full article on original website
Alipay+ Partners with Leading Asian E-Wallets to Promote Cashless Travel in South Korea
SEOUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Leading mobile payment providers across Asia announced today an integration of Alipay+ cross-border digital payment solutions in South Korea in an effort to jointly promote cashless travel in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005072/en/ Users of leading Asian e-wallets including AlipayHK, GCash (the Philippines), Touch ’n Go (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) are able to pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payment apps when traveling in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
