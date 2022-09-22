ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Denver's 3 largest venues prepare for busy Sunday

DENVER — Sports and music fans will have a lot to do this weekend when Denver's three largest entertainment venues host football, hockey, baseball and a concert. Empower Field at Mile High, Coors Field and Ball Arena will all see large crowds come through their gates with events planned Sunday afternoon and evening.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 23-25

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The final weekend of September offers dozens of fall festivals and sporting events in all corners of the Centennial State. There are several Oktoberfest celebrations, corn mazes and pumpkin patches, plus haunted houses are just beginning to open. The Rockies play their last home games of the season, the Broncos host "Sunday Night Football," the Avalanche open their preseason and there are seven college football games.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

WATCH: Belen De Leon sings national anthem before Broncos game

DENVER — Before a sold out crowd Sunday night, Belen De Leon took center stage. The former 9NEWS meteorologist sang the national anthem ahead of the Broncos home game against the San Francisco 49ers. De Leon, who now works for NBC4 in Los Angeles, was asked to perform as part of the NFL’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fritzler Farm Park unveils 2022 corn maze design

LASALLE, Colo. — Fritzler Farm Park will honor a Colorado nonprofit with a corn maze design this autumn. This year, the LaSalle corn maze honors Hero Expeditions, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton that organizes outdoor adventures for military service members, veterans and first responders. Located seven miles south...
EATON, CO
9NEWS

Casa Bonita employees get free language classes amid renovations

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In an effort to improve communication in the kitchen and bring employees together, 29 Casa Bonita employees just completed a weeks-long program to improve their language skills. From divers to cooks, Casa Bonita employees took Spanish and English classes this summer and were awarded on Thursday...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Broncos vs. 49ers: What to know for Sunday night's game

DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!. The new-look Denver Broncos make their long-awaited return to "Sunday Night Football" on Sunday, Sept. 25. Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson and the Broncos host Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High. TV COVERAGE:...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Manny Machado hits 31st homer, Padres beat Rockies, 13-6

DENVER — Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat Colorado 13-6 in the Rockies’ final home game of the season. Jake Cronenworth tripled and drove in three runs and Juan...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Teen reported missing in Denver found safe

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday morning has been found safe. Police said the boy was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. DPD tweeted on Saturday...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fossil Ridge dominates Arvada West on the road 50-14

ARVADA, Colo. — Fossil Ridge left no doubt when they walked off the field of the North Area Athletic Complex in Arvada on Friday night, after defeating the home team Arvada West Wildcats 50-14. The Sabercats came out fast and furious with a ground game from running back-turned-quarterback Colton Pawlak. The sophomore accounted for the first two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

DENVER — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Little girl's mom found

AURORA, Colo. — Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found without her parents in Aurora Friday evening. The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted just before 8 p.m. that a girl who was about 2 years of age was found at around 6:30 p.m. and that they had been unable to find her guardians.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 people near Denver rec center

DENVER — A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted murder following a shooting earlier this month that injured two people, including a 14-year-old East High School student who was an innocent bystander. Jalil Mitchell, of Aurora, is accused of shooting and injuring a 14-year-old boy and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Legacy football picks up big win over Legend

PARKER, Colo. — After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Legacy football team started to fly under the radar. The Lightning have since rattled off three consecutive victories against some notable Class 5A teams, which continued Friday night when the Lightning spoiled the homecoming game for No. 9 Legend with a 38-24 road win at EchoPark Stadium.
PARKER, CO
