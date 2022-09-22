Read full article on original website
Alipay+ Partners with Leading Asian E-Wallets to Promote Cashless Travel in South Korea
SEOUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Leading mobile payment providers across Asia announced today an integration of Alipay+ cross-border digital payment solutions in South Korea in an effort to jointly promote cashless travel in the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005072/en/ Users of leading Asian e-wallets including AlipayHK, GCash (the Philippines), Touch ’n Go (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) are able to pay at over 120,000 merchants using their local mobile payment apps when traveling in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
