KWTX
Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
Lacy Lakeview police units struck by driver, no injuries reported
A pair of marked patrol units were struck this afternoon by a driver that "failed" to notice them, police said.
Police: 1 dead after 2 vehicles rollover and crash in Bell County
Two vehicles collided and rolled over, on an interstate, resulting in a driver's death in Harker Heights, police said.
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
bigcountryhomepage.com
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with...
KWTX
Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
fox44news.com
Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
WacoTrib.com
KWTX
Pet of the Week: September 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are interested in adopting the University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 23, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with suspected drunk driver on Loop 340
Police said a driver inside a white SUV - suspected of being intoxicated - crashed into a truck carrying a trailer that had been heading towards the 77-exit.
KWTX
Catalytic converter stolen from KWTX employee’s truck in broad daylight; dealerships struggle to keep up with demand
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police reports about six-to-eight catalytic converter thefts a week since July, and one of those weekly catalytic converter thefts happened to a KWTX employee while he was working at the station last Thursday. The dealership told him the $5,000 part would take up to two...
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
kagstv.com
City of Waco hoping to help residents save money on electric bills with Texas Power Switch
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is hoping it can help residents save money when it comes to their electric bills by partnering with Texas Power Switch (TPS), a company that sells electricity rates in the state. Earlier this week, the city posted on its Instagram page that...
fox44news.com
Boil water order for Hamilton rescinded
HAMILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The boil water order which affected the City of Hamilton for a week has been rescinded. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Hamilton to issue a Boil Water Notice on September 13 – in order to inform customers, individuals, and employees that water was required to be boiled before drinking or for consumption purposes.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights Police investigate deadly crash
Harker Heights (FOX 44) — Harker Heights Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured a second. The crash happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East I-14, in the eastbound lanes. According to police, a pickup and an SUV collided,...
WacoTrib.com
Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown
Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
KWTX
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter following accident where woman is killed on Loop 340
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after an accident Sunday caused a woman to die. Robinson Police Department responded to an accident in the 340 block of Loop 340 and West 12th street. According to police, an intoxicated man attempted to merge onto the...
KWTX
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
