Robinson, TX

KWTX

Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire has been contained by the Waco Fire Department Saturday Morning. Firefighters were dispatched at around 6 a.m. Sept. 24 to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in regards to a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson crash ends in fatality

ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Lacy Lakeview police units hit while working fatal crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both of their vehicles were hit by a driver while they were working a fatal crash Saturday morning. The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake Rd. where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash...
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ennis Degrate celebrates 100 years

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Today over 100 people gathered in Bellmead for a 100th birthday party to celebrate Ennis Degrate. “My life has been great to me,” Degrate said. Degrate was born in 1922, and his spent his entire life in Central Texas. “I feel great,” Degrate...
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

5 Bedroom Home in Lorena - $415,000

YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE!! With over 2500 Sq ft, this spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 half bath home with a 2 car garage in the highly sought after Park Meadows neighborhood offers all the room you will need to spread out and entertain! Downstairs flows freely with a great, inviting entry way with a rod iron staircase, perfect dining room area open to the kitchen, family room open to the kitchen, very nice floors, also downstairs is the isolated master bedroom and en suite, tub, shower, and double vanities, with a walk in closet. The kitchen brings very nice granite counters, a large island, and lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, plus a nice size pantry. Upstairs, you’ll find the perfect living area or game room, four spacious bedrooms with great closet space. Take some time out back to find the perfect size backyard and covered patio offering just enough room to play and relax from the day. This HOME has been well taken care of and is conveniently located to nearby schools, HEB, dining, and hospitals. MIDWAY ISD. Come and show TODAY!
LORENA, TX
KWTX

Pet of the Week: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you are interested in adopting the University KIA “Pet of the Week” for Friday, September 23, reach out to the Humane Society of Central Texas at (254) 754-1454. The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Boil water order for Hamilton rescinded

HAMILTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The boil water order which affected the City of Hamilton for a week has been rescinded. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Hamilton to issue a Boil Water Notice on September 13 – in order to inform customers, individuals, and employees that water was required to be boiled before drinking or for consumption purposes.
HAMILTON, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights Police investigate deadly crash

Harker Heights (FOX 44) — Harker Heights Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured a second. The crash happened Friday night just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of East I-14, in the eastbound lanes. According to police, a pickup and an SUV collided,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX

