KRQE Newsfeed: Fight to stop development, ACLU releases video, Evening storms, ABQ passport, Saving the trout

[1] North Valley neighbors concerned over proposed development – One of the oldest neighborhoods in Albuquerque, off Rio Grande and Los Anayas may be getting a new development; but neighbors say it will take away from the beauty of the area. Developers are looking to build a 3-story, 30-unit apartment building. Neighbors think it will look displaced in their historic neighborhood and disrupt views. They have been fighting the proposal since April, changes have been made since then, but for some the changes are not enough. It started as four stories but after the complaints, it was moved to three. The layout of the building also changed to accommodate the neighborhood’s wish to move the entrance and exit to Rio Grande instead of Los Anayas. There was a neighborhood meeting Wednesday night on this development. About a dozen people showed up to voice their concerns and listen in on the future plans.

[2] ACLU releases video of New Mexico prison attack showing guards looking on – The ACLU has released a surveillance video from a state prison showing guards standing around as an inmate is attacked for four other inmates. The civil rights group says this video is the latest example of rampant problems in New Mexico’s prison system. The ACLU says the guards wrote in their report that the inmates were just protecting them. But the ACLU wants to know how this video shows the inmate was a threat to the guard and why the guards left one of the attackers out of the report. KRQE News 13 reached out to the corrections department for comment, but have not heard back.

[3] Storms and warm temps for first day of Fall – Rounds of rain will cross the Four Corners, northern mountains and west mountains again today. A flash flood watch will remain in effect until tonight for northwest NM and southwest Colorado. Grab your rain gear! The Metro is dry, clear and mild this morning, but we will see a better chance for rain, around and after 4 p.m.

[4] Some local businesses feel left out of ABQ Passport that promotes the city – As hundreds of thousands of tourists and residents make it out to Balloon Fiesta, Visit ABQ and the state’s tourism department want them to see all of Albuquerque. They have created an ABQ passport, a free, digital list of nearly 200 businesses across the city. While old town and downtown are represented well on the list, businesses in the international district and south valley say they were left out. That’s because all the businesses included are the ones that pay to support the not-for-profit’s mission and become ‘Visit ABQ partners.’ According to Visit ABQ, they have more than 700 tourism and hospitality partners, nearly 200 of which are included in the ABQ Passport.

[5] Conservationists work to save the Rio Grande Cutthroat trout – The Rio Grande Cutthroat trout is a staple in the waterways of New Mexico, but that landscape was left nearly unrecognizable in the wake of the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire in northern New Mexico. Destructive mudslides from monsoon rains that can smother stream bottoms where the fish spawn and clog their gills with ash and mud. The Rio Grande Cutthroat has experienced dwindling numbers in recent decades because of disruptions to its habitat. It has also been forced to compete with non-native species stocked in local streams for sport angling.

