Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in Florida
If you've ever wished you had more options for grocery shopping in Florida, you may be excited to learn that a major grocery store chain is opening multiple new locations throughout the Sunshine state starting next week.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On Lottery Scratch-Off From 7-Eleven
The Florida Lottery announces that Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Azbill purchased her
Click10.com
South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Ian approaches
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are continuing to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian continues churning and strengthening to our south. With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
wogx.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 25, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to attorney Oren Sellstorm, activist Ernesto Ackerman, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services candidate Naomi Blemur and Congressman Ted Deutch. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Naomi Blemur
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In one of the big statewide races in November, a political newcomer from South Florida, a Democrat, is taking on the Republican State Senate President in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Currently in that role, Nikki Fried is the lone Democrat...
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
Click10.com
As hurricane threat looms, some South Floridians stock up, others wait it out
WEST PARK, Fla. – With South Florida in the cone of a potential hurricane, which could develop into a major hurricane, there was a steady stream of customers coming and going from the West Park Home Depot Friday morning. But most had other preparations in mind. “(I’m) remodeling the...
NBC Miami
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
treasurecoast.com
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners
Miami Duo charged of stealing more than $100,000 from Asian-American business owners. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Two suspects have been charged with burglarizing the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie. Here’s the scoop directly from the Port St. Lucie Police!. Suspects Arrested for...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Oren Sellstorm
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The growing debate over the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to profile and relocate migrants from the southern border to other cities as a hedge against them coming to Florida has gotten more complicated than the headlines may indicate. The latest of lawsuit filings is...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track
Miami-Dade County, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
