South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 25, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to attorney Oren Sellstorm, activist Ernesto Ackerman, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services candidate Naomi Blemur and Congressman Ted Deutch. The full episode can be seen at the top of this...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Naomi Blemur

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In one of the big statewide races in November, a political newcomer from South Florida, a Democrat, is taking on the Republican State Senate President in the race for Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Currently in that role, Nikki Fried is the lone Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Oren Sellstorm

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The growing debate over the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to profile and relocate migrants from the southern border to other cities as a hedge against them coming to Florida has gotten more complicated than the headlines may indicate. The latest of lawsuit filings is...
FLORIDA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
COLUMBIA, SC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County, along with nearly all of the southern half of Florida, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track

Most of Florida except the panhandle and extreme southeast portions of the state, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Saturday morning updates show a slight shift in ...
FLORIDA STATE

