WHO 13

Take a sneak peek at Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest

ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland’s Oktoberfest is happening this weekend, but the park is also setting up for something new: “Phantom Fall Fest” Halloween event starting Friday, Sept. 30 . Every weekend in October, people will have a chance to check out seven new haunted attractions and ride some of the roller coasters and rides after dark. “Our […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
dsmmagazine.com

Four New Restaurants to Check Out

Blu Thai’s spicy snapper dish is served with a tomato chutney on a bed of sliced cabbage and carrots. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Blu Thai and Sushi: Toward the end of 2020, Blu Thai and Sushi closed its location in the East Village but the owners promised to return, and they have. Located in the old Fighting Burrito downtown by the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the new space is bright and airy, and the food is even better than before. I had a simple chicken fried rice that felt like pure comfort, and my dining companion had me try massaman curry, which I’ll be ordering next time. (309 13th St.; bluthaifood.com)
DES MOINES, IA
adelnews.com

Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn

Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
DES MOINES, IA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Roadhouse#Food Drink#Restaurants#The De Soto#Ambro
Radio Iowa

Weekend dog show features 150+ breeds and hundreds of coddled canines

Hundreds of dogs from across the U.S. will be wagging their tails in Colfax this weekend as the Central Iowa Kennel Club celebrates its 75th year of dog shows. Club president Kelley Frary, of Des Moines, says at least 150 breeds will be represented by some 1,300 canine competitors from all across Iowa and as far away as Florida. Admission to the show is free and Frary says it’s a great event for spectators of all ages.
COLFAX, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert

BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
BOONE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Job Openings Announced

Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery said the city is looking to fill three positions. “The city actually has some employment opportunities to highlight. All are full-time positions. We have a Records Clerk position open in the police department. A Firefighter Paramedic for the fire department and a Program Supervisor for the recreation center.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DOT Road Project on Highway 169 North of Adel

Heads up for motorists who use Highway 169 north of Adel. The Iowa Department of Transportation has crews doing a road construction project on Highway 169 from Highway 44 to US Highway 6, north of Adel. There will be intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic. Additionally, there is a width limit while the project is ongoing to ten feet across. Work will be done from 7am-7pm during the weekdays until November 17th.
ADEL, IA
iowa.media

Adel mother tells harrowing story of son’s mountain rescue

The thrilling story of the rescue of Eric Desplinter, formerly of Perry, who spent five days stranded with his female coworker in the rugged San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles in 2019, is told in a new book by Karen Ziebarth of Adel, Desplinter’s mother. The book, entitled...
ADEL, IA
97X

These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa

There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]

Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds

Graveside services for Kelli Lynn (Haning) Reynolds will be held on September 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Kelli’s family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports team attire to the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to her family for their disbursement later.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup

(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
ATLANTIC, IA

