ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Capitol police officer testifies in Jan. 6 trial of Doug Jensen

By Lisa Felton, Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWYFd_0i5o1sIX00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHO) — A U.S. Capitol police officer took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Doug Jensen.

The Des Moines man is charged with multiple felony counts for his action during the January 6th invasion of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Officer Eugene Goodman was one of four officers to testify Wednesday. Videos show the officer backing up a flight of stairs as Jensen, in his prominent QAnon t-shirt, and dozens of others ignored orders to stop and continued to advance through the Capitol building.

Goodman testified he had already been hit with bear spray before encountering Jensen. He said he felt Jensen and the crowd were going to rush at any time.

Story archive: Des Moines’ Doug Jensen charged in January 6 U.S. Capitol riot

He also described attacks on police trying to secure the Capitol as “medieval.”

Capitol Police Officer Brian Morgan is expected to resume his testimony in the case when the trial continues Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East University Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Emergency responders arrived to the scene and discovered one adult female in critical condition […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
City
Des Moines, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man crashes SUV in trying to outrun cops

A Des Moines man was arrested Friday evening after he tried to outrun a De Soto Police Department patrol officer on U.S. Interstate 80 in West Des Moines. John Richard Hanagan Jr., 39, of 2350 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with eluding, driving while barred, reckless driving, failure to stop in assured clear distance, speeding, unsafe passing, failure to obey a stop sign, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Building#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KIMT

Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation

DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1380kcim.com

Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty

A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Mail carrier hit alleged robber with van after robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — ThePostal Service mail carrier who was robbed later hit the alleged robber with his work van twice, according to Des Moines Police Department. New documents obtained by KCCI show after Monday's robbery near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue, police made contact with the mail carrier. The mail carrier said the robber opened his driver side door, displayed a gun, and demanded his keys, wallet and phone.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
103.3 WJOD

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy