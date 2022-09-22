ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.
GULFPORT, MS
WOWK 13 News

Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
HURRICANE, WV
Cadrene Heslop

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvlt.tv

New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOWK 13 News

IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
ECONOMY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eliminate personal property tax

I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
INCOME TAX
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
INCOME TAX
The Recorddelta

Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV

