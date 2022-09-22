Read full article on original website
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Mississippi tax preparer sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.
Hurricane woman faces up to 42 years for credit card fraud
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Putnam County woman pleaded guilty to fraud in federal court on Thursday. The US Department of Justice said in a release that 32-year-old Laura Daniell Jackson, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. Court records say that Jackson worked at a business […]
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
lootpress.com
Operator of Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service indicted by federal grand jury
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A federal grand jury in Charleston, West Virginia returned an indictment today charging a Pineville man with willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts. According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc.,...
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice against Amendment 2, which would allow elimination of certain property taxes
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is against a proposed amendment to the state constitution. Justice says he's opposing Amendment 2, which would allow the legislature to eliminate certain property taxes, including those on business machinery, equipment, and inventory. Essentially, the legislature could change...
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
wvlt.tv
New scam circulating, Secretary of State warns Tennesseans
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new scam circulating through the state has prompted a warning from the Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The scam incorrectly implies that businesses or individuals need a copy of the UCC-1 financing statement filed against them, which costs money for something they will probably never need, Hargett said.
Jail staff shortage puts workers, inmates at risk, says union rep
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia’s regional jail system has one of the highest inmate death rates in the nation, with Reuters reporting for every 1,000 inmates, there are 2.23 deaths – the highest among 44 states in the study. The national average is 1.46. More than half of the deaths happen before the […]
IWVP: Economic development in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our first guest is West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who joins us for two segments to talk about the long list of energy and manufacturing companies planning to bring new facilities to the Mountain State. Next, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) sits […]
Man in West Virginia escaped officials before shackles were put on for jail
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Eliminate personal property tax
I’m writing in regard to the personal property tax we pay every year for our houses, cars, ATVs, campers, etc. We pay taxes on these things when we purchase them and then the State of West Virginia wants us to pay taxes on them every year. Where is all...
Two Sentenced to Prison for Key Roles in Multi-State Methamphetamine Trafficking Organization
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men were sentenced to prison for roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County, with one also sentenced for participating in a foiled Fourth of July 2021 murder scheme. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia tax reform advocates focus on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON — With the most recent special session ending with no cuts to the personal income tax, efforts to eliminate certain categories of tangible personal property taxes have put the focus on Amendment 2 on the November election ballot. The Nov. 8 general election is more than 45 days...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
The Recorddelta
Supplemental payment for LIEAP recipients
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the utility provider or to the client for bulk fuel.
wchstv.com
Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
West Virginia circuit judge set to retire at the end of the year
A West Virginia circuit judge is retiring at the end of the year. Judge Phillip D. Gaujot will retire from the 17th Judicial Circuit, which covers Monongalia County, on Dec. 31, the Supreme Court said. Then-Gov. Joe Manchin appointed Gaujot to the bench in 2009, and he was elected in...
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
