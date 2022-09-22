A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to court documents and statements made in court, Orland Reed worked at a Gulfport tax return preparation business. Between 2012 and 2014, Reed prepared tax returns for clients that included one or more false items, including false education credits, dependent information, federal income tax withholdings, and retirement contributions in an effort to generate larger refunds from the IRS than the clients were entitled to receive. At times, Reed also listed a different tax preparer even though he prepared the returns himself.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO