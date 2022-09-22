Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Noem. “I hope that South...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 SD Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame induction Sept 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of inductees are going into the South Dakota Rock & Rollers Hall of Fame this year. The 2022 inductees were considered to have had an impact on the history of Rock & Roll in South Dakota. Tickets are still available to attend Saturday’s event at the Ramkota Inn Exhibit Hall which begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. South Dakota Rock & Roll Music Association president Brian Wheeler talked about what is special about this year and the 2nd annual youth Battle of the Bands preceding the event on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunday’s forecast features lots of sunshine, gusty winds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The forecast for our Sunday is looking good, but the wind will be an issue. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa from 1 PM until 7 PM due to the combination of gusty winds, low humidity levels and the ongoing dry conditions.
dakotanewsnow.com
A breezy but pleasant weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from some gusty winds, the forecast is looking pretty good overall for the first weekend of Fall and the last weekend of September. A weak upper level wave will pass through the area today, which will increase the cloud cover from northwest...
dakotanewsnow.com
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had...
Comments / 0