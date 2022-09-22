Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew
An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
orangejuiceblog.com
The OC Legal Clinic is Back! Saturday, Townsend neighborhood, Santa Ana.
Hey. Busy this Saturday, Sept. 24, between 10 AM and 1pm?. You don’t happen to need any free legal help with expungements?. Sealing your or somebody else’s juvenile records?. Participatory defense?. Family law matters or referrals?. The Orange County Legal Clinic can help you, that’s what we’re here...
LA Agencies Failed to Spend Nearly $150M in Federal Homeless Grants
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report.
spectrumnews1.com
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
Fontana Herald News
Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department
Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
foxla.com
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
Santa Clarita Radio
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
newsantaana.com
Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
nypressnews.com
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter. The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
Fontana Herald News
Six suspects, including Fontana resident, arrested for allegedly stealing $23,510 worth of Freon
Six suspects, including a Fontana resident, were arrested for allegedly stealing 50 cylinders of Freon valued at $23,510, according to the Rialto Police Department. Between June 26 and July 2, five AutoZone employees and one former AutoZone employee were involved in the alleged theft, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 23.
