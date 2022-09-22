ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew

An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

The OC Legal Clinic is Back! Saturday, Townsend neighborhood, Santa Ana.

Hey. Busy this Saturday, Sept. 24, between 10 AM and 1pm?. You don’t happen to need any free legal help with expungements?. Sealing your or somebody else’s juvenile records?. Participatory defense?. Family law matters or referrals?. The Orange County Legal Clinic can help you, that’s what we’re here...
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department

Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Veteran LA Prosecutors Removed from High Profile Unit

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón transferred two senior prosecutors — known for high-profile and complex murder cases that drew international attention — and moved them to positions typically held by less experienced deputies, in an action the attorneys say was retaliation for their criticism of Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Car passengers fled a Santa Ana car crash and left a woman in the road

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 5:31 A.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue. Additionally, callers reported one of the occupants of an involved vehicle was ejected and lying in the roadway. Will you still...
SANTA ANA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

