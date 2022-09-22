ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
TV & VIDEOS
KIMT

The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.

Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!

Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mitchell, SD
Society
visitwinona.com

Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor

Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
RICHFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)

(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
wearegreenbay.com

When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN

