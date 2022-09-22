Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
KIMT
The first frost of the season is possible Tuesday Night.
Cooler air is settling into the Upper Midwest for the start of the week, and it's likely to get chilly during the overnight hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s Monday Night and likely into the lower to middle 30s for Tuesday Night, and a frost or freeze will be possible in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and parts of northern Iowa. If you have any outdoor plants that are sensitive to the cold, consider bringing them inside or covering them up to avoid any damage to the plants.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
Minnesota Spot is One of The Best Places To See Fall Colors In The World!
Now that it's officially fall, it's not too early to begin planning a road trip to check out some of the beautiful fall colors we have right here in Minnesota. Ask me and I'll be the first to tell you how much I LOVE summer, with the sun kissing my skin, long days with the smell of BBQ lingering in the air, fresh cut grass, and enjoying time in one of our 10,000 plus lakes, it doesn't get much better. However, in my book, fall competes closely.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Minnesota
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
visitwinona.com
Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor
Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
knsiradio.com
Sports Wrap: High School Football (Friday, September 23rd)
(KNSI) – I’ve been dealing with a lingering cold. Enjoy this week’s high school football update. I promise a comprehensive update for everything else will be completed by the end of the weekend. North Central Conference. Monticello 18, (0-5) St. Cloud Tech 6: The Magic put a...
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
wearegreenbay.com
When could the first freeze arrive in Wisconsin?
(WFRV) – As temperatures recently dipped into lows not seen for multiple months, Wisconsinites know that winter is on its way. But what is the earliest freeze on record? With records set as recently as 2017 and some dating back to 1915, there are some interesting facts about first freezes in Wisconsin. On average the first freeze doesn’t arrive until early October in most areas.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
The dugout canoe discovered most recently in a lake is believed to be the earliest direct evidence of water transportation used by native tribes in the Great Lakes region.
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Important Info You Need to Know if You’re Going to Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour Show
It's not every day a farm here in southeast Minnesota hosts a massive concert from one of today's hottest country stars, so here is some important traffic information concerning Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2022 show in Eyota. Luke Bryan has been touring the country, highlighting rural agriculture and raising funds...
