The pound has plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar in history, falling more than 4 per cent, as the markets responded to the announcement of Britain’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years.Sterling tumbled to $1.035 on Monday in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about $1.05, still a 20-year low.The collapse of the pound comes after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng hinted that more tax breaks could come after his mini-Budget on Friday announced huge tax cuts and massive borrowingMr Kwarteng on Sunday attempted to assuage people’s fears that the mini-Budget mainly helps the rich, saying...

