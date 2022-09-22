ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameson, MO

nwmissourinews.com

Spoofhound defense shines as Maryville football shuts out Cameron

Maryville football’s defense prevailed as the Spoofhounds shut out Cameron 49-0 to earn their second Midland Empire Conference win. The Dragons started out hot, as they intercepted a pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin, but just 37 seconds later the ’Hounds forced and recovered a fumble. Coach Matt...
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning

A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning. The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe

A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman

JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
JAMESPORT, MO
St. Joseph Post

Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan

A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
TRENTON, MO
nemonews.net

New Vet Office Opens in Milan

Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown

Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
CAMERON, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Blotters for the week of 9/22

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Franken Hall. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall. Sept. 15. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. Sept. 14. There is a closed...
MARYVILLE, MO
kchi.com

One More Booked Wednesday

One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

