kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 5 (9/23): Albany wins classic, Nodaway Valley grabs first win
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley won their first game, Albany won a classic over Platte Valley, Worth County bounced back and Maryville grabbed a shutout in KMAland Missouri action on Friday. KMALAND MISSOURI 8-PLAYER. Nodaway Valley 46 Mound City 12. Michael Cook had 164 yards and four touchdowns on the ground...
nwmissourinews.com
Spoofhound defense shines as Maryville football shuts out Cameron
Maryville football’s defense prevailed as the Spoofhounds shut out Cameron 49-0 to earn their second Midland Empire Conference win. The Dragons started out hot, as they intercepted a pass from junior quarterback Derek Quinlin, but just 37 seconds later the ’Hounds forced and recovered a fumble. Coach Matt...
kttn.com
Car and tractor-trailer truck crash in same area on highway two hours apart
A Brookfield resident was hurt late Friday morning in eastern Linn County when the car she was driving left Highway 36 striking a guard rail. Twenty-year-old Tobie Jacobs was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles east of the...
kttn.com
Teenager injured in crash on Saturday morning
A 16-year-old Marceline teenager was hurt in a Chariton County crash on Saturday morning. The teen was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with moderate injuries. The crash happened at the T intersection of Route E and Highway 11 southwest of Rothville as the pickup was eastbound on Route...
kttn.com
Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe
A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver. The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel. The...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clinton County U.S. Route 69 South Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced Clinton County U.S. Route 69 south at the new Route 116 round about intersection is now open. Crew from Amino Brothers Co. Inc. of Kansas City, working with Mo-Dot, were able to reopen U.S. Route 69 south of the intersection from just north of 251st Street to Route 116 Thursday afternoon.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of September 26, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northwest Missouri for the week of Sept. 26 – Oct. 2. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause...
KMZU
Rear-end collision in Daviess County seriously injures Maysville woman
JAMESPORT – A rear-end collision in Jamesport seriously injured a Maysville woman this Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the front driver's side of a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Lipai struck the rear of a westbound vehicle driven by Sayyadina Uehling of Polo in the intersection of MO-6 and Route F.
Maysville woman injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Odyssey driven by Tiffany M. Lapai, 42, Maysville, was northbound on MO 6 at Route F in Jamesport. The front drivers side of the Honda...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
kttn.com
Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan
A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
KCTV 5
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit this week against victims and surviving family members of the summer’s deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, MO, saying Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad. Victims and surviving family members...
nemonews.net
New Vet Office Opens in Milan
Rockin’ J Veterinary Services, LLC is a new mixed animal veterinary practice owned and operated by Dr. Jake and Jaime Letner in Milan, Missouri. Dr. Letner grew up in Mercer County where he was a graduate of Princeton R-V High School. Dr. Letner graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He specializes in bovine and equine medicine. We enjoy raising cattle, attending horse shows, spending time with family and most importantly making memories with our son, Wyatt. The clinic offers high-quality diagnostic radiographs, fast and reliable chemistry analyzer, comprehensive hematology analyzer and ultrasonography.
BNSF files suit against victims of fatal train derailment in Mendon
BNSF filed a complaint to compel arbitration in federal court Tuesday regarding instances in which the company was named in lawsuits related to a deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 9/22
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Franken Hall. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall. Sept. 15. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. Sept. 14. There is a closed...
kchi.com
One More Booked Wednesday
One additional booking was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. 37-year-old Jonathan Allen Peterie was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Parole Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
