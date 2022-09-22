ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Lamont, Stefanowski share plans to improve Connecticut's post-pandemic economy

Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski spoke on the issues affecting businesses and their post-pandemic recovery at the Connecticut Business Industry Association Conference in Hartford. Among his objectives, Stefanowski said improving the state’s workforce is a top priority. “89% of the people in this room think...
CONNECTICUT STATE
League of Women Voters Greenwich local candidate debates canceled

For the first time in recent history the Greenwich, Connecticut, League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates running for state office. Partisan national midterm election issues might be to blame. Sandy Waters, president of the League of Women Voters Greenwich, was surprised when she heard...
GREENWICH, CT

