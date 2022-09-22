Read full article on original website
Ancho Chicken Burritos
If you're not using leftover rotisserie chicken, then cooking is about to get a whole lot easier for you! As Ree Drummond would say, "Rotisserie chicken is the secret to this easy dinner!" This is a chicken burrito stuffed with juicy seasoned chicken, black beans, cooked rice, guacamole, and melty monterey jack cheese. Add a dab of your favorite Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula) and serve with tortilla chips. It's a Mexican recipe that's ready under an hour—ideal for any night of the week!
What to Eat With Spaghetti Squash: 4 Types of Meats and Recipes
Here's a list of what to eat with spaghetti squash, including the best recipes to pair with the veggie. Spaghetti squash goes well with many types of meats.
This Spaghetti With Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Makes For An Easy Weeknight Dinner
The weather doesn’t reflect it sometimes, but fall is on the way. And at my house, that means pasta and red wine season is just around the corner. Until then, this pasta recipe from EatingWell makes the best of this in-between time: It features fresh spinach and a bright sun-dried tomato cream sauce over hearty spaghetti.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Crunchy Okra Fries
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They'e salty, flavorful and delightfully crisp—everything a snack should be. “There are many ways to eat okra, but this...
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Keto Arugula Salmon Roll: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto Arugula Salmon Roll is a low-carb dish that is fresh and filling. You can easily make this from scratch and enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, or in between!. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Turmeric pork dinner
BY's Recipe: Turmeric pork dinner is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-45 minutes. Makes 2-4 servings. Prep. Time: 5-10 minutes. Cook/grill Time: 30-45 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-45 minutes.
Homemade dinner rolls
To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Texas Trash Pie
Sometimes you have to get on board with a tasty sweet pie, even if the name sounds a bit awful. This Texas trash pie doesn’t sound all that appetizing and to be honest it looks a bit off, too. But, once you bite into this super sweet pie (with a bit of vanilla ice cream to cut the sweetness) you’ll be wondering how you managed without this recipe. It’s perfect for bring to gatherings and it takes next to no effort to make.
White Ravioli Casserole (Lazy Lasagna)
Sometimes a kitchen shortcut is okay, truly. If it helps you get dinner on the table, then taking the easy way out here or there is a totally great option. And trust me, this White Ravioli Casserole is a great option. You can think of it as a “lazy lasagna.” It’s a layered dish that uses frozen ravioli (pasta sheets and cheese filling, just like a lasagna) as well as some sausage, pre-made alfredo, and a touch of spinach for a dish that’s creamy, comforting, and almost too easy to make.
Woman Drops Food in Front of 8 Huskies and Their Reaction's Hailed 'Insane'
The moment a dog owner dropped a piece of food in front of eight Siberian Huskies has captured viral attention this week, with more than five million views. TikTok user eight_fluffytails shares her life with eight Siberian Huskies, posting video content of their antics and everyday life. But the pups...
Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Simply put, sweet potato side dishes require a spot on any good Thanksgiving menu! Creamy potatoes made with russets or Yukon gold usually take the spot for the "mashed" category, but you can mix it up this year and try these mashed sweet potatoes. Cooked on the stove with just a few added ingredients, these mashed sweet potatoes are buttery and lightly sweetened, like the filling of sweet potato casserole. It's one of the best sweet potato recipes for any fall or winter dinner!
EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS
These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
