Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing that took place in Petersburg this week. Officials report they received a call of someone stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. The name of the stabbing victim has not been released, but they were treated at the hospital and will survive. Austin Hammock has been arrested and taken into custody on a charge of attempted murder. The case remains under investigation, and authorities say the incident happened around a separate case that happened around the same time. An autopsy was held yesterday for what police are calling a suspicious death on Tuesday.

PETERSBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO