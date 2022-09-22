Read full article on original website
Related
Barr-Reeve is seeing record enrollment this school year
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While many schools across the state have seen a decrease in enrollment numbers, Barr-Reeve Community Schools currently has the most students, they’ve ever had. “We looked at some numbers and I think we’re up over 40% in the last decade as far as student enrollment numbers,” Travis Madison, superintendent of Barr-Reeve […]
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
city-countyobserver.com
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Economic Development Positions
The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation is putting plans in motion to both help strengthen local workforce development and secure state funding. Two new positions will help achieve this. Workforce is one of the top challenges for businesses not only in Daviess County, but across the state and nation according...
wamwamfm.com
Larry Dee Melsheimer
Larry Dee Melsheimer, 82, of Vincennes, passed away at 9:10 pm Monday September 19, 2022, at Gentle Care of Vincennes. He was born August 14, 1940, in Elnora, Indiana to Arnold and Bethel (Kail) Melsheimer. Larry attended Indiana State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education....
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
wamwamfm.com
Rail Accidents During Safety Week
It was rail safety week in Indiana and ironically, the state has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphones while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Castle, Gibson Southern punch ticket to IHSAA girls golf state finals
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf regionals happened this weekend around Indiana, and the Castle Knights were a heavy favorite to make its third straight trip to state at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington on Saturday. When the day ended, the Knights did exactly that in dominating...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana
If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
wamwamfm.com
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 guard Rakease Passmore
Indiana offered one of the more explosive athletes in the class of 2024 on Friday afternoon. After assistants Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond visited on Thursday, North Carolina based shooting guard Rakease Passmore announced an offer from the IU staff on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from...
Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Heritage Hills
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 32 Heritage Hills – 14
14news.com
Crescent Plastics closing after 73 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company is closing after more than 70 years in business. Scott Schroeder with Crescent Plastics says the closure will impact 60 employees. He says they plan to stop production by December 2 and cease operations by the end of the year. Schroeder says they...
G2E: Lawrenceville vs Casey-Westfield
CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lawrenceville vs Casey-Westfield
Comments / 0