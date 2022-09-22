Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF VANDERBURGH COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION MEETING
The Vanderburgh County Redevelopment Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 301 of the Civic Center Complex, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana, and consideration will be given to a resolution approving funding to AT&T for the extension of Broadband to areas in northwestern Vanderburgh County and a resolution amending the St. Joseph Avenue Industrial TIF EDA.
Hindostan Days Returns to Martin County
Hindostan Days will return to Hindostan Falls in Martin County next weekend on October 1st. The day will feature a walk through its rich historic past, with a picnic atmosphere, live music, great food, local vendors, and information that showcases the hidden treasures of Martin County. Sierra Rutledge is one of the organizers who says her group Unite for Martin County is here to showcase what Martin County has to offer..
Four local individuals honored at “Wabashiki Wildlife” area
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at Dewey Point early on Saturday morning, as local officials honored four people who made key contributions to the development of the Wabashiki Wildlife area. Max Miller, John McNichols, Arby Montgomery and Judy Anderson all had different parts of the park named after them, a place they played […]
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
Mysterious Pike County Death – Ongoing Investigation
Pike County – Indiana State Police detectives are currently investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment located at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment.
Tell City to start roadwork on SR 66
The Tell City Police Department announced there will be roadwork done starting September 26. The work will involved milling and paving on State Road 66 (12th Street) from Highway 37 to the area of East Drive.
Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake
A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
Sullivan hit and run involving semi has officials asking for public’s help
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sheriff Clark Cottom says that the driver and truck have been identified. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the owner or operator of a semi tractor trailer they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Sheriff’s Facebook post, the crash occurred on […]
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
Bicknell man wins 50K
A Knox County man is thousands of dollars richer. This comes after he wins big in a national sweepstakes. This was the news Gregory Robinson and his sister Pat of Bicknell received Wednesday afternoon. The Publishers Clearing House’s Prize Patrol delivered the news in person with the help of Bicknell...
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
Individual Stabbed in the Head in Petersburg
Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing that took place in Petersburg this week. Officials report they received a call of someone stabbed in the head in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. The name of the stabbing victim has not been released, but they were treated at the hospital and will survive. Austin Hammock has been arrested and taken into custody on a charge of attempted murder. The case remains under investigation, and authorities say the incident happened around a separate case that happened around the same time. An autopsy was held yesterday for what police are calling a suspicious death on Tuesday.
Charles William “Bill” Henry
Charles William “Bill” Henry, 66 of Shoals passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born on December 29, 1955 to John Robert “Bob” and Mary (Emmons) Henry in Washington, IN. He attended school at Shoals High School graduating with the class of 1974. Charles worked...
Daviess County Economic Development Positions
The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation is putting plans in motion to both help strengthen local workforce development and secure state funding. Two new positions will help achieve this. Workforce is one of the top challenges for businesses not only in Daviess County, but across the state and nation according...
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
