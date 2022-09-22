ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bermuda and Canada brace for Fiona as Puerto Rico counts cost

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Rk7p_0i5nvxgE00
People collect spring water from a mountain next to a highway in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Bermuda and the Atlantic provinces of Canada were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona as authorities struggled on Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm in Puerto Rico.

The storm was expected to still be at category 4 force when it passes close to Bermuda overnight and still dangerously potent when it reaches Canada, probably late on Friday, as an extratropical cyclone.

“It’s going to be a very large storm when it does make landfall,” said Bob Robichaud, warning preparedness meteorologist for the Canadian Hurricane Centre. “This is going to cover a fairly large area.”

Canadian officials were preparing for the possibility of flooding, washouts, storm surges and power outages.

Officials in Puerto Rico were working with religious groups, non-profits and others braving landslides, thick mud and broken asphalt to bring food, water and medicine to people in need. They were under pressure to clear paths so vehicles can enter isolated areas soon.

Nino Correa, commissioner for Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency, estimated that at least six municipalities had areas cut off by Fiona, which struck as a category 1 hurricane.

Manuel Veguilla said he had been unable to leave his neighborhood in the north mountain town of Caguas since Sunday.

“We are all isolated,” he said, adding that he worried about elderly neighbors, including his older brother who does not have the strength for the long walk to the closest community.

Veguilla heard municipal officials might open a pathway on Thursday but doubted that would happen because large rocks covered a nearby bridge and the 10ft space beneath it.

Neighbors have shared food and water dropped off by non-profit groups, and the son of an elderly woman was able to bring back supplies by foot on Wednesday, he said.

Veguilla said that after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm that struck five years ago and resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths, he and others used picks and shovels to clear the debris. But Fiona was different, unleashing huge landslides.

“I cannot throw those rocks over my shoulder,” he said.

Like hundreds of thousands of other Puerto Ricans, Veguilla had no water or electricity service. He said there was a natural water source nearby.

Fiona sparked an islandwide blackout when it hit Puerto Rico’s south-west and some 62% of 1.47 million customers remained without power on Thursday, four days after the storm, amid an extreme heat alert issued by the US National Weather Service. A third of customers, or more than 400,000, did not yet have water service.

The executive director of Puerto Rico’s electric energy authority, Josué Colón, told a news conference areas less affected by Fiona should have power by Friday. But officials declined to say when power would be restored to the hardest-hit areas.

“We are working by steps. Our next step is now to focus on” service to hospitals and other key infrastructure, said Daniel Hernández, the director of renewable energy for Luma Energy, which distributes power in Puerto Rico.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency sent hundreds of personnel as the federal government approved a major disaster declaration and announced a public health emergency on the island.

Neither local nor federal government officials had provided an overall estimate of damage from the storm, which dropped up to 30in of rain in some areas.

The US National Hurricane Center said Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 130mph on Thursday morning. It was centered about 410 miles south-west of Bermuda, heading north-north-east at 15mph.

The Bermuda premier, David Burt, urged residents to “take care of yourself and your family. Let’s all remember to check on as well as look out for your seniors, family and neighbors. Stay safe.”

The Canadian Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane watch for Nova Scotia from Hubbards to Brule, Prince Edward Island, Isle-de-la-Madeleine and the coast of Newfoundland from Parson’s Pond to Port-Aux-Basques.

Jason Mew, a director with the Nova Scotia emergency management office, encouraged residents to fill-up on fuel, trim weak tree limbs and check on neighbors.

Hurricanes in Canada are rare, in part because once the storms reach colder Canadian waters they lose their main source of energy.

The storm so far has been blamed for at least five deaths: two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe.

Fiona also hit the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, but officials there reported relatively light damage and no deaths.

Comments / 1

Related
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Disaster Management#Canadian#Caguas
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Zadie Smith on discovering the secret history of Black England: ‘Into my ignorance poured these remarkable facts’

Can say precisely where and when I first read Black England because I made a note of it on the flyleaf: Zadie Smith NW2 ’99. I was in the habit back then of using the books I bought as a record of the places and times of my life. Can’t remember what I hoped to gain by it – but I am grateful now to recall that I must have been back in my mum’s flat in Willesden Green, north-west London, and finishing my first novel. And if I was doing that, I must have bought Black England in Willesden Bookshop (now defunct) with a song in my heart. In order to write White Teeth, I was having to try to convince myself day after day, in what felt like a vacuum, that such an entity as “Black England” or “Black and Brown England” actually existed – and was worth writing a comic novel about. It’s incredible to think of now, but by 1999 I’d gone through 15 years of formal education, including a three-year English degree, without ever being given a book to study that made any reference whatsoever to the presence of individuals like me in the country in which I was born. Not a novel, not a history book. Nothing. Anything I read in that direction I had to either find myself, or rely on my enterprising mother to find. It was usually easier for both of us to work by analogy, and read things about our American diaspora cousins. So we generally did that. But here it was: Black England! And not a novel! History!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

UK accused of funding environmental racism with subsidies to Drax

The UK government has been accused of funding environmental racism by giving £2m a day in subsidies to an energy company that has paid out millions over claims it breached pollution limits in the US south. An investigation by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative unit, found Drax Biomass paid millions of...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Eddie Butler obituary

Eddie Butler was a rarity in top-class sport. He became more famous once his playing days were over for his work as a broadcaster, journalist and novelist. The one-time captain of Wales was the natural heir of the “voice of rugby”, Bill McLaren, with whom he shared the BBC commentary box in his early days as a broadcaster. Butler became, more specifically, the voice of Welsh rugby, his mellow tones from those chilly, winter afternoons high in TV gantries and press boxes warming the listener, while his printed words on the game equally delighted readers of the Observer and Guardian.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

453K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy