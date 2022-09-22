ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Pakistan vs England LIVE: Cricket result and reaction as Babar and Rizwan complete historic run chase

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF5P9_0i5nvqV900

England had no answer for a majestic 200-run partnership between centurion Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-wicket win in Karachi.

The tourists were more than happy after posting 199 for five, with captain Moeen Ali to the fore with 55 not out in 23 deliveries, but were comprehensively outclassed by the home side’s openers.

Babar made a mockery of questions over his scoring rate at the Asia Cup, hammering 110 not out 66 balls, and Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 88 as they shared nine sixes and 16 fours.

England will be concerned about the lack of incision from their bowling attack, but the two chances they did generate against Rizwan were squandered as Alex Hales dropped him on 23 and Phil Salt spurned a stumping on 32.

Follow all the reaction from the second T20 between Pakistan and England from Karachi:

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.Eddie Jones has named a 36-player training squad. They will meet for a three-day camp this weekend.@O2 | #WearTheRose— England Rugby...
WORLD
The Independent

England search for calm to change narrative amid Gareth Southgate’s divisive formation

In what was England’s last training session before the World Cup camp actually begins, Gareth Southgate spent most of the time trying to solve the biggest issues with his three-man backline formation. That is not just the lack of goals, but the lack of chances and creativity.The coaching staff worked on drills where one of the two central midfielders moved much higher up in the build-up, to try and offer “that extra man”.Given the paucity of sessions before the squad actually meet up for Qatar, that proves the manager won’t be moving off three at the back. There was...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pharmacist hopes to beat world record at London Marathon dressed as a tree

A pharmacist hopes to be head and shoulders above the rest of the runners at the London Marathon as he aims to beat a Guinness World Record wearing an “absolutely stunning” eight foot tall oak tree costume.Rob Duncombe, chief pharmacist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, is to take on the famous running event on October 2 to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which raises money for cancer centre The Royal Marsden.The bulk of funding is to go towards the charity’s Oak Cancer Centre appeal, which aims to support the development of a “state-of-the-art” treatment and...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Moeen Ali
The Independent

Police searching for men in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Euro 2020 final

Police want to trace four men in connection with disorder that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Officers in London have released images of the men they want to speak to and have asked for the public’s help to identify them. Three are wanted in connection with assaults on emergency workers at Wembley Stadium on the day of the final, which saw England lose at the same venue. The other is wanted in connection with an assault on a member of the public at Trafalgar Square in central London on the same day.All incidents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield to embark on ‘toughest challenge yet’ in third MND charity run

Kevin Sinfield will run seven ultra marathons in seven days in November as he continues his campaign to raise money and awareness to help people impacted by motor neurone disease.This is the third challenge in as many years taken on by Sinfield, whose great friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow is battling the condition.Sinfield, 42, previously ran seven marathons in seven days in 2020 before running from Leicester Tigers’ home ground Welford Road, where he is defence coach, to the Rhinos’ Headingley stadium in less than 24 hours last October, raising more than £5million.Kevin Sinfield has revealed his...
SPORTS
The Independent

One-bedroom Airbnbs in Doha soar to £5,600 a night during Qatar World Cup

Football fans yet to book their accommodation for the World Cup in Qatar could face paying thousands of pounds a night for somewhere to sleep.Standard hotel rooms and one-bedroom flats in and around Doha are going for up to £6,000 a night on the date that England plays its first match as part of the month-long tournament.Demand has driven up prices as the vast majority of hotel rooms and private flats have already been booked for the early fixtures – less than two months before the first kick-off.The England v Iran game is set for Monday 21 November in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in southern Pakistan with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so that, as he puts it, his family of five wouldn’t be reduced to begging. Then came the deluge. Pakistan’s massive floods this summer collapsed Mohammed’s home and destroyed his four acres of cotton, wiping out most of his income. On top of that, his land and that of his neighbors remain underwater, three months after the heaviest rains stopped. Like many farmers across southern Pakistan, he may not be able to plant his next crop...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Cricket#England#Karachi#Chase
The Independent

Climate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup match

A climate protestor set his arm on fire at Friday’s Laver Cup in London, making a stand against the use of private jets in Britain.Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Diego Schwartzman of Argentina when the man broke onto the court wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets”.He then sat down, and engulfed himself in flames, before quickly being removed by security at the O2.Officials say the man has since been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Federer 'nervous' ahead of farewell doubles match at Laver CupRoger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennisEngland boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy