Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, Il
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have Arrived
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of Illinois
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
How accurate is the McDonald’s CEO on Chicago crime?
The CEO of McDonald's said businesses are moving out of Chicago because of crime — but some of his claims don't hold up.
CPD hold ‘Gun-In’ events to help reduce gun violence on West and South Side
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department held two “Gun-In” events, one on the City’s West Side and another on the South Side, this past weekend to help reduce the growing number of gun-related crimes. The purpose of the “Gun-In” is to decrease the number of guns on the streets — organizers said this could reduce the […]
Chicago Half Marathon kicks off in Jackson Park, 25th anniversary
CHICAGO — The Chicago Half Marathon returned to the city for its 25th year, in Jackson Park Sunday morning. The marathon brought about 10,000 athletes from 49 states and 38 countries with ages ranging from eight to 86 with each person participating for their own reason. Michael Coates lost his little brother to digenite diabetes and […]
Midday Fix: Miles For Melanoma
2022 Chicago Miles for Melanoma 5K Run/Walk hosted by the Melanoma Research Foundation. Location: DuSable Harbor – 111 N Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60601.
U of I announce plans for Discovery Partners Institute for South Loop
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois announced Friday it is ready to make its mark on Chicago’s South Loop. Construction on a major research facility is getting ready to get underway. The headquarters will be built near the intersection of 15th Street and Clark Street, the site of an old railroad yard that has sat […]
Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in
CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens
CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
West suburban man loses 225 pounds, set to run the Chicago Half Marathon
FOREST PARK, Ill. — Jough Dempsey lost track of his weight when the indicator on his scale went beyond the maximum — 450 pounds. “I don’t know what my upper weight limit was,” Dempsey said. “Because when I bought a scale that went up to 450, I pinned it. I went over it.” Dempsey, […]
40 years after Tylenol Murders terrified nation, new information shows case is still being investigated
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the “Tylenol Murders” – a case that led to seven Chicago area deaths and several others elsewhere. To this day, it remains unsolved. It was the fall of 1982 and the mystery gripped the nation in anxiety and fear. Someone poisoned extra-strength Tylenol, the best-selling pain reliever […]
Fall weekend in Chicago — and there’s plenty to do
CHICAGO — It’s the first official weekend of fall. But with all the big outdoor events this weekend will have the feel of a busy summer weekend in the city. Some of the best chefs in the city are getting ready to grill their own gourmet burgers at the Hamburger Hop. The event gathers […]
Governor’s Race: Darren Bailey goes on 9-stop bus tour as JB Pritzker receives an endorsement
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey is hitting the road on a bus tour — totaling nine stops along the way — with five being in Chicago. With a little less than seven weeks to go until election day, Bailey is attempting to appeal to voters by painting incumbent JB Pritzker as big on taxes, but soft […]
Tenants recover belongings following West Side building explosion
CHICAGO — Following an explosion that rocked a West Side apartment complex Tuesday, residents were permitted back into the building to gather their belongings Wednesday. “I was here when the explosion happened,” said Reverend Alfred Howard. “I ran downstairs to make sure my daughter was ok … What I’m doing now is helping get things […]
Cook County judge faces domestic violence charge
CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is facing domestic battery charges. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd, 57, was arrested Tuesday night at his home and is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Police said a 57-year-old woman reported that Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window, causing […]
Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots. The boy fled westbound on 49th street. […]
