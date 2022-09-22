ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago Half Marathon kicks off in Jackson Park, 25th anniversary

CHICAGO — The Chicago Half Marathon returned to the city for its 25th year, in Jackson Park Sunday morning. The marathon brought about 10,000 athletes from 49 states and 38 countries with ages ranging from eight to 86 with each person participating for their own reason. Michael Coates lost his little brother to digenite diabetes and […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
WGN News

U of I announce plans for Discovery Partners Institute for South Loop

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois announced Friday it is ready to make its mark on Chicago’s South Loop. Construction on a major research facility is getting ready to get underway. The headquarters will be built near the intersection of 15th Street and Clark Street, the site of an old railroad yard that has sat […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Council makes Chicago abortion sanctuary city, new alderman sworn in

CHICAGO — A new alderman was sworn in Wednesday at city council and city leaders passed an ordinance to ensure women coming to Chicago who need an abortion are not criminalized. The majority of the lengthy city council meeting was spent welcoming the new alderman of the 43rd Ward Timmy Knudsen. 32-year-old Knudsen was appointed […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
WGN News

3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Fall weekend in Chicago — and there’s plenty to do

CHICAGO — It’s the first official weekend of fall. But with all the big outdoor events this weekend will have the feel of a busy summer weekend in the city.   Some of the best chefs in the city are getting ready to grill their own gourmet burgers at the Hamburger Hop. The event gathers […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Police#Linus College#Malcom X College#Cpd Supt
WGN News

Tenants recover belongings following West Side building explosion

CHICAGO — Following an explosion that rocked a West Side apartment complex Tuesday, residents were permitted back into the building to gather their belongings Wednesday. “I was here when the explosion happened,” said Reverend Alfred Howard. “I ran downstairs to make sure my daughter was ok … What I’m doing now is helping get things […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Cook County judge faces domestic violence charge

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is facing domestic battery charges. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd, 57, was arrested Tuesday night at his home and is charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Police said a 57-year-old woman reported that Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window, causing […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Boy, 16, shot in face in Back of The Yards

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning. The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots. The boy fled westbound on 49th street. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning for a portion of southern Lake Michigan expires at 9:15PM CDT……

..THE SPECIAL MARINE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM CDT... The affected areas were... Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor... Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette Harbor out to Mid Lake... The showers have moved out of the area and no longer pose a significant threat to boaters. _______________________________________________________________
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
WGN TV

Suburban nightclub to host 3-day Blues Fest

BERWYN – It’s been said the blues can open a door to your soul, and one west suburban music venue is doing just that. FitzGerald’s is hosting the second-annual Berwyn Blues Festival from Friday through Sunday at 6615 Roosevelt Rd. WGN News Now spoke to Will Duncan,...
BERWYN, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy