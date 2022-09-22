ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
travellemming.com

21 Best Cities in Colorado in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Colorado local here to help you find the best cities in Colorado for. There are over 272 incorporated municipalities in Colorado, but in this guide I’ll narrow it down to the 21 best Colorado cities. We’ll start with the ones you already know, but then continue down the list to a few hidden gems. Whether you’re looking for where to live in Colorado or just want to explore the state, you’ll find something on this list for you!
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado

Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
DENVER, CO
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Southern portion completed at Colorado rail park

Rocky Mountain Industrials Inc. (RMI) announced JHL Constructors Inc. completed the southern parcel for the Rocky Mountain Rail Park near Denver and will now focus on infrastructure and rail construction work on the northern parcel. Located in unincorporated Adams County, Colorado, the 620-acre park will provide access to a Union...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
DENVER, CO
everythinglubbock.com

Ski resort changes you can expect in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The more things change, the more they stay the same – and that’s the case with ski resorts, many of which are working on ways to give guests a more enjoyable experience. Several fresh features are showing up in Colorado’s ski country with new...
LOVELAND, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

