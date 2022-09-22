Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning, but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man was shot three times in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
Officials: Chaos at Mayfair Wawa as large group of teens create disturbance
MAYFAIR - Chaos at a Mayfair Wawa resulted in broken merchandise and Philadelphia Police officers stepping in to break up a large group of juveniles at the location. Officials say 15th District officers were called to the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, at a Wawa, Saturday night, just after 8:15 p.m., to gain control of a situation that was described as juveniles in the store stealing and breaking items.
Double shooting leaves at least one man dead in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - At least one man is dead after police say a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Saturday night. Several shell casing were found at the scene of the shooting on the 5500 block of Pemberton Street just before midnight. Police say two men were struck by gunfire,...
Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials. The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.
1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody
A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
Police: 2 teens struck by gunfire during apartment shooting in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured in New Castle Friday night. Both male victims were reportedly found when officers arrived at Evergreen Apartments on Sandburg Place around 9 p.m. A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, while a 16-year-old was...
DA: Man arrested for robbing female city worker near Philadelphia Police headquarters
CENTER CITY - A man has been arrested and charged for the robbery and assault of woman in Center City last week. Police say a 25-year-old female city worker was attacked from behind on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters around 6 a.m. on September 14.
Video released of Temple University grad shot and killed by unknown gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old man near Drexel University on Thursday. The man was identified as Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University alumnus and former intern of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle. Police say several bullets were fired, including one...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.
3 men commit smash-and-grab at gas station on the Boulevard, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say an axe, sledgehammer and crowbar were used to steal cash from machines in an early morning smash-and-grab. Three men believed to be in their 20s pulled up in a white Nissan Rogue to a Sunoco on Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.They escaped southbound on the Boulevard with an unknown amount of cash.No one was injured.
Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk. This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on...
Officials: 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside North Philadelphia home
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened inside a home on the 2200 block of North 20th Street, Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. The child was taken to Temple University Hospital...
Police: Man arrested after shooting at off-duty Philadelphia officer, critically injuring another man
OVERBROOK - An off-duty police officer and a 36-year-old were shot at by the same man, who is now is custody, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Police first responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of North 56th Street, where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds Saturday night. He is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist then reportedly...
