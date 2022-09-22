WSP Completes Acquisition of the Environment & Infrastructure Business of John Wood Group plc, Expanding Its Environmental Leadership

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials is pleased to announce funding availability and sponsorship of 11 new projects coming in 2023. These projects regard Research and Development, Standards and Guidelines, and Professional Development. All funded projects aim to further NEx’s mission to collaborate globally to drive research, education, awareness, and adoption of Nonmetallic building materials. NEx invites proposals for any of the following projects:

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO