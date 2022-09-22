Nasa is suspending its plans to launch the Artemis I Moon mission rocket on Tuesday with tropical storm Ian approaching.On Sunday, the space agency announced that it is continuing to closely monitor the weather forecast associated with Ian, which has strengthened and is likely to reach Florida as a major hurricane in the coming days.The American space agency said it is conducting final preparations for rolling back the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft to the Vehicle Assembly Building.Tropical storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane by Monday and slam into the Gulf coast by...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO