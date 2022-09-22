ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
guideposts.org

Their Love Deepened Despite His Early-Onset Alzheimer’s

I have played in many memorable concerts over the years as a professional violinist. None meant more to me than the one I was about to play at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. The sanctuary hummed with voices that afternoon as concertgoers arrived and took their seats in the pews....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Salesforce Co-CEO will support employees worried about abortion access

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it will relocate employees who are worried about abortion access. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate employees if they were worried about access...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WTHR

How to find free legal aid, court assistance in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are representing yourself in court, the paperwork can be confusing. That's why the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Center offers free resources to anyone who needs it. Who's using the Legal Resource Center?. A chance to hang out with his kids more often. That's what Matthew...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue researcher pursuing treatment for aggressive form of brain cancer

Indianapolis-based Monon Bioventures LLC has received a one-year, nearly $400,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute to demonstrate the feasibility of manufacturing a glioblastoma therapeutic created at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. “It...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Adams
Inside Indiana Business

Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU

The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#Health Care#Medical Services#Food Deserts#Charity#General Health#U S Surgeon General#Purdue
WISH-TV

Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WISH-TV

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
WTHR

Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy