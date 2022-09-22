Read full article on original website
guideposts.org
Their Love Deepened Despite His Early-Onset Alzheimer’s
I have played in many memorable concerts over the years as a professional violinist. None meant more to me than the one I was about to play at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis. The sanctuary hummed with voices that afternoon as concertgoers arrived and took their seats in the pews....
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
WISH-TV
Lilly’s Day of Service shines spotlight on Brightwood Community Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Company’s Global Day of Service celebrated its 15th year on Thursday by giving nearly 1,000 employees a chance to volunteer in 19 projects across the city. The community improvement projects included tree planting, helping with park maintenance, and a special mural for...
WISH-TV
Salesforce Co-CEO will support employees worried about abortion access
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it will relocate employees who are worried about abortion access. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate employees if they were worried about access...
How to find free legal aid, court assistance in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — If you are representing yourself in court, the paperwork can be confusing. That's why the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Center offers free resources to anyone who needs it. Who's using the Legal Resource Center?. A chance to hang out with his kids more often. That's what Matthew...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Survivor of domestic violence speaks up to help others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by author, speaker, and empowerment coach, Mira Cassidy. Cassidy speaks on her personal experiences to connect with...
Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year
INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue researcher pursuing treatment for aggressive form of brain cancer
Indianapolis-based Monon Bioventures LLC has received a one-year, nearly $400,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute to demonstrate the feasibility of manufacturing a glioblastoma therapeutic created at the Purdue University College of Pharmacy. Glioblastoma is an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord. “It...
22 WSBT
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
Inside Indiana Business
Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU
The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
WISH-TV
Shelby Eastern school district to arm staff with guns in new public safety plan
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Staff in a rural Shelby County school district will soon have access to guns inside their facilities. Shelby Eastern school district plans on training and providing firearms to staff members who volunteer to be a part of its new safety plan’s response team. Shelby...
Gleaners cancels distribution due to ‘credible threat’
Gleaners Food Bank is canceling its Community Cupboard distribution due to what they are calling a credible threat.
WISH-TV
Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor fallen Officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across Indiana on Monday to honor an eastern Indiana police officer who died after being shot in the head during a traffic stop. (NOTE: The video in the player above details the procession route for Officer...
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Indiana senior citizen loses $500 in "money flipping" scam
The BBB says it’s a get-rich-quick scam where the “investors” ask you to send or receive money through Cash App or another digital wallet service.
Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
