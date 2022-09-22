ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Distractify

Woman Hides Older Child in Infant Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Park Ticket

In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.


WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Emergency Operations Center To Release Statement on Tropical Storm Ian Today

Walt Disney World Resort will be meeting with state and county partners to form a plan of action for Tropical Storm Ian. Expected to grow into a hurricane, and forecasted to hit land on Tuesday, the Walt Disney World Resort is forming a plan of action to keep guests and Cast Members safe throughout the event. Walt Disney World Resort is meeting with partners at 11:45 EST.
WDW News Today

New Dumbo Mug and Ceramic Container From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Two new Dumbo home items are available at Walt Disney World. We found this Dumbo mug and container in Creations Shop at EPCOT. Dumbo Ceramic Container – $24.99. This small container resembles a circus tent or...
touringplans.com

How Can Kids and Teens Pay for Things at Disney World?

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World with your child or teenager and you’re going to be with them all the time, then the question of how they can pay for things may be of little concern to you. You’ll always be there to do the paying. If they’re going to be on their own, it’s very likely that payment questions will come up. Below, I’ll run down common payment scenarios and talk about what the options are for guests who are under 18.
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Motley Fool

Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Eye Hurricane Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to make landfall -- possibly in Florida -- as a Category 4 hurricane later this week. The inland nature of Disney World and nearby rivals protect it from the brunt of windstorms, but brief closures could prove costly. With Disney, Comcast, and SeaWorld hosting Halloween-themed...
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneydining.com

Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
disneydining.com

Disney World Hours Extended Next Month

If you’re planning a Walt Disney World Vacation in October, you will be excited to discover that you’ll be able to squeeze more precious park time into each day. This is because Disney World has increased its hours for October. This is a frightfully fabulous treat for the spookiest time of year, but not an unexpected one.
WDW News Today

Golden Oak Homeowners Selling Homes For Insane Profits As More Wealthy Fans Want to Live at Walt Disney World

Golden Oak homeowners have been cashing out as houses built at the beginning of the community are now being sold for millions in profits. While some houses have been taking a decrease in price, as we saw with this house that sold after the price was reduced by four million dollars, as the neighborhood has sold out selling prices have overall increased.
disneydining.com

New Documentary To Focus on Bad Behavior at Disney Parks

Disney Parks and Resorts are always thought of as the perfect place for families. Between the fun rides for kids of all ages, the delicious food, and the immersive hotels, there is so much Disney offers to make a vacation magical. Unfortunately, it seems that recently, there has been an extreme uptick in bad Guest behavior, which can truly ruin the magic.
