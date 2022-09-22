ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

WATCH: Ohio police officer attacked, gets help by motorist

By John Lynch, Angelina Fay
 3 days ago

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WTRF) — Police in Willoughby, Ohio, released footage of an officer receiving help from passing motorists as she was attacked by a man she pulled over during a traffic stop on Sept. 10.

According to the incident report, Willoughby Police Officer Stacee Wright pulled over a man driving a Chevrolet on Lost Nation Road around 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 10. Wright said the man was traveling at 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Footage shows Wright engaging with the driver, identified as David Koubeck, through a window before Koubeck exits the car. Koubeck is seen pushing Wright and physically attacking her, at one point striking the officer in the face.

One man runs across the road to help and the pair manage to detain Koubeck. Additional members of the public come to help pin the man to the ground, as another officer arrives with cuffs.

Wright transported herself to the hospital and was discharged with minor injuries, according to her own statement.

On top of the initial speeding ticket, Koubeck was charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was booked at Willoughby Police Department and transferred to the Lake County Jail, police said.

Willoughby, OH
