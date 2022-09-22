ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence

FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
WATERBURY, CT
