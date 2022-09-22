Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
westernmassnews.com
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
Pittsfield Police seeks public help in locating 16-year-old
Pittsfield Police seek the public's help in locating a 16-year-old man.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
West Springfield PD: Piper Rd. area now safe after threat
West Springfield Police say that the Piper Road area is now safe, after a situation in the area that caused all public schools to be placed on a two-hour delay.
25 pounds of marijuana seized from Chicopee home
A Chicopee man was arrested after police seized a ghost gun in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calls for change in Mass. prisons
The father of a Massachusetts correction officer — who was attacked last month and remains on life support — is pushing for lawmakers to create safer working conditions for correction officers across the state. Correction officer Matthew Tidman, 36, was attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security...
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Teen arrested for making school threat
A 17-year-old juvenile is under arrest for making a threat against a school in Waterbury today. Police say they received information about the threat against Waterbury Arts Magnet School this morning.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
