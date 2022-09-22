ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights of Week 4

Watch Week 4 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. It was another week of high school football rivalries, and the Friday night gridiron action between Sumner and Puyallup was not much different from when the teams first played one another in 1920.
SUMNER, WA
My Clallam County

PROGRAM ALERT: KONP shuffling sports broadcasts this weekend

PORT ANGELES – Newsradio KONP is shuffling its sports programming this weekend in order to bring as much play by play of sporting events as possible live on the radio. Friday night, catch the Port Angeles vs Sequim High School Football game live on Newsradio KONP at FM 101.7 (Port Angeles) and FM 101.3 (Sequim) and streaming on KONP station at myclallamcounty.com. Pregame at 5:30 pm.
SEQUIM, WA
The Spun

Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night

The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
NEWStalk 870

5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Tropical Storm Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA

