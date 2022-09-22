Read full article on original website
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
Lions final injury report for Week 3: 4 key players listed as questionable
The Detroit Lions will head to Minnesota in Week 3 to face the Vikings. They’ll do so with four of their most talented players all questionable for Sunday’s matchup with injuries. Center Frank Ragnow (toe), running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) are...
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury
Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith Out, Eric Kendricks Questionable
Despite the questionable tag, the Vikings believe Kendricks will play on Sunday.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today
Michigan State has a lot of work to do in the second half against Minnesota. Mel Tucker's squad currently trails 17-0 at halftime. The Spartans have struggled to move the chains this afternoon. Payton Thorne has completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 30 yards with an interception. Running back Jalen Berger, meanwhile, has just 13 rushing yards on four carries.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
How to watch Florida State vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Boston College 1-2; Florida State 3-0 The Boston College Eagles are 1-4 against the Florida State Seminoles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Eagles and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lions' Austin Seibert: Misses two from long range
Seibert converted one of three field-goal attempts and three of three PATs during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota. Seibert had plenty of chances to put together a strong fantasy outing, but he missed a 48-yard try early on before pushing wide a 56-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. With that said, the Lions offense remained productive for a third straight week, and it bodes well for Seibert's future prospects that Detroit is consistently getting into scoring position. Up next is a Week 4 home matchup against Seattle within the indoor confines of Ford Field.
Lions' Kalif Raymond: First catch of year
Raymond secured his only target for four yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. Raymond yet again operated as the clear No. 4 receiver. While he could become a bigger part of the passing game if Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) or D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) need to miss time, Raymond would remain unlikely to see enough volume to be a considerable fantasy option.
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle issue
St. Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. St. Brown tied for the team lead in receptions and set up a two-yard touchdown for Jamaal Williams with a 30-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. He lacked some explosiveness on his catches for the rest of the game, and he told reporters after the game that he rolled his right ankle during the second quarter, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown expects to suit up for a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
