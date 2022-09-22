1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash In Grand Traverse County (Grand Traverse County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash on Wednesday morning that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-72 at Cook road at 10 a.m. in Williamsburg.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, three cars [..]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0