ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash In Grand Traverse County (Grand Traverse County, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0i5nlGEt00
Nationwide Report

Authorities are investigating a three-car crash on Wednesday morning that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-72 at Cook road at 10 a.m. in Williamsburg. 

According to the Sheriff’s Office, three cars [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

18-year-old dies after crashing pickup truck in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A teenage driver died after a crash near Clare on Wednesday evening. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Adam Herron of Harrison was driving in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township around 6:30 p.m. when he crashed. Investigators say Herron...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Whitewater Township, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Three fatal overnight crashes include a motorcycle hitting a pedestrian

A call came into Colorado State Patrol dispatchers Friday night, just after 10 p.m. saying a motorcycle hit a pedestrian just north of Federal Boulevard and West 64th Avenue in Berkley.A Westminster man on a Harley Davidson was driving northbound on Federal. He laid the bike down trying to avoid a pedestrian, who was crossing eastbound, but failed to avoid him. Investigators say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.The pedestrian, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced at a hospital. The motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital. Speed was not believed to be a factor, according...
BERKLEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested for drunk driving and firearm possession

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated, according to Michigan State Police. Tony Bennett, 43, was arraigned Thursday for the following charges:. Operating while intoxicated. Operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content. Possession of firearm...
MANTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
UpNorthLive.com

Bank robbery, bomb threat investigation in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the suspects in a bank robbery and bomb threat. Sheriff Martin said two men wearing masks and baggy clothes entered the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther at 10:27 a.m. Thursday. The men were unarmed, but did...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police dashcam captures deer leap over car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a deer leap over a moving car. According to authorities, a trooper from the Fifth District encountered a small herd of deer crossing the road. No deer were struck by any vehicles. The dashboard camera captured one...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Two People Arrested in Gaylord for Selling $1,400 of Cocaine to SANE Detectives

Two people were arrested Wednesday in Gaylord for selling $1,400 of cocaine to detectives from Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement (SANE). Detectives from SANE purchased approximately 1/2 ounce of powder cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After the purchase, police from the Gaylord Police Department conducted a traffic stop. One ounce of crack cocaine was discovered inside the vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy