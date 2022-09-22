ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OR

Kohr Explores: Wine harvest season has begun! Here’s a look at one local vineyard’s fall plans

By Kohr Harlan
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The wine harvest season has kicked off and Domaine Willamette has picked its grapes for its sparkling 2022 vintage.

Kohr Harlan visited Dayton on Thursday morning to get an update on the harvest and the winery’s new facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

